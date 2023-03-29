It was a gathering of county and community leadership. Camaraderie established decades ago filled the room along with political elbow rubbing, hand shaking, finger pointing, favor asking and introductions.
The annual Industry Appreciation Banquet brought community leaders and business people of Martin and Washington counties together under the joint county chamber of commerce umbrella.
State Rep. Shelly Willingham, and guest speaker, North Carolina U.S.D.A. Director Reginald Speight added state and national recognition to the evening. Mayors were there in force. The Washington County Commissioners reserved a table.
However, the stars of the evening were Johnny Frank Beacham, Citizen of the Year and Greg Shepherd, owner of Boyd Insurance Agency, honored as Business Person of the Year.
The annual celebration of the Citizen and Business Person of the Year drew a packed house of over 200 people at the Senator Bob Martin Event Center.
Martin County Commissioner Dempsey Bond Jr. and Washington County Commissioner Tracey Johnson were discussing how important Broadband is to the counties
Johnson is the North Carolina Association of County Commissioner President and Bond represents Martin County on that board. Both members are focused on Broadband expansion and it is one of Johnson’s top priorities. Bond realizes it’s essential to growth.
A portion of the evening’s focus was on the county’s economic development and growth. Martin County’s new Economic Development Director, Steve Biggs, expressed his excitement for his new position and the potential he sees for the county. He also expressed his fondness for La Casetta’s lasagna, although not the main event, was the main entree.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Citizen of the Year and Business Person of the Year awards. While both recipients drew rounds of applause, their biggest fans may have been the ones that nominated them for the possible honors.
Martin General Hospital Marketing Director and Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Heather Wilkerson presented the Citizen of the Year Award to Johnny Frank Beacham.
Beacham was nominated by his grandson, Jonathan Stalls.
“At 93 years old, Johnny Frank Beacham quietly continues his legacy of volunteerism. In a time where the world needs examples of steadfast community members, his story is hard to top,” Stalls wrote in his grandfather’s nomination letter.
Stalls outlined Beacham’s accomplishments, citing for more than 30 years his grandfather kept up the Skewarkee Church yard and cemetery.
Eventually the church was sold, but Beacham continued to work to keep the same standards he had promised his relatives decades ago, many who were laid to rest in the cemetery.
“My grandfather helps my grandmother, who is also in her 90s, to plan and cook meals for church members who have lost loved ones. He picks up orders of food and delivers them to the church in addition to helping prepare the meals,” Stalls wrote. “He remains an active member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Farm Life and supporter of all church activities.”
Although Stalls may be a shade biased, the list of volunteer accomplishments Beacham continues to achieve would make the vote unanimous. The recipient was humbled by the award and thanked everyone in attendance, before proudly returning to his family filled table.
Greg Shepherd, owner of Boyd Insurance Agency, was honored as the Business Person of the Year as Wilkerson, once again congratulated the recipient with a plaque presentation. Even though Shepherd was nominated by others, it’s an accompanying letter from Shepherd’s daughter, Harris, that could be the real award.
“My name is Harris and I don’t know if this is allowed, but I’d like to nominate my father for business person of the year. My father is Greg Shepherd. He owns Boyd Insurance Company. I feel he goes ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty owning a business in downtown Williamston,” wrote Harris Shepherd Harrell in support of her father’s nomination.
Shepherd is known in town for taking pride in the community and has participated in numerous community clean up events. Harris is proud her father has taken his own personal time to paint trash cans on Main Street in year’s past and had the logos put on them.
As an Insurance Agent he is always ‘on call’ and ready to assist, Harrell continued.
“He is an active member of Memorial Baptist Church and serves members there as well. He really, in my opinion, would qualify as either Business person of the year or Citizen of the Year. I may be a bit partial because he’s my dad and makes me proud but he really does go above and beyond,” wrote Harrell in closing.
Shepherd, surprised and honored by the award, thanked the crowd and vowed to keep volunteering.
The evening ended on a note of encouragement from Speight who fully supports strong Economic Development in Eastern North Carolina and has funding available through the U.S.D.A. to promote those efforts.