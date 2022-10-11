The Bear Grass Chicken Mull Festival is heading into its ninth annual year Saturday, Oct. 22.
In a month chock-full of fall celebrations, the Chicken Mull festival stands out for being one-of-a-kind.
No other county, state or country can lay claim to anything quite like it, according to a quick search on the Internet.
Although rural parts of Georgia and Virginia boast a variation of Chicken Mull, no other area has an entire day of jubilee dedicated to it.
Chicken Mull is colloquial for chicken and crackers, cooked down to a mush, or what some locals call a muddle.
It may have been lost to history had it not been for local Ruritans and Veterans cooking up vats of it to sell at fundraisers.
Now, with a festival dedicated to its honor, the humble mull will most likely live in infamy.
A popular dish with farmers and hunters, especially in the earlier days of farming - when quick and convenient were not in the everyday vernacular - mull was most likely created with ingredients on-hand, that could be used to feed a large crowd, and could also be cooked over a fire, according to Bear Grass Mayor Charlotte Griffin.
“For years it was a staple of this area,” she said, believing the dish dates back at least to the 1920s.
Although it is the main attraction, mull is not the only item on the festival’s menu.
But, if your aim is to taste the Mull, Griffin said to come early.
The Bear Grass Volunteer Fire Department will be simmering the concoction the night before, and it will be served steaming hot beginning at 11 a.m.
Griffin suggests arriving earlier and staking out a place in line.
Every year they sell out.
“And, when it's gone, it's gone,” she said.
The festival has over 70 vendors this year, which will straddle Bear Grass Road, the main artery of this tiny crossroads town.
The population, which hovers around the 80’s, swells to the thousands, as people come from all over to experience a taste of old-school eastern North Carolina.
And speaking of school, the festival raises funds for Bear Grass Charter School, as well as the volunteer fire department.
Besides multiple food vendors, fun and festivities will include rides, games and face painting.
Opportunities for interactive enjoyment will be offered through an antique car show, Grace Forbes’ miniature therapy horses, Parnell Farms’ petting zoo, the Aurora Fossil Museum, and N.C. Wildlife.
A Poultry Contest at 12:30 p.m. will feature some Bear Grass students’ prized birds.
Live music will provide entertainment throughout the day. Bear Grass Band Director Tiffany Hassell-Able said her players will kick off the festival at 9:30 a.m.
She said Nu-Blu, a nationally known group, featuring a former member of her band program will provide music later that morning.
Jason Tate and musicians from Piney Grove Baptist Church will perform in the afternoon and The Martin County Ramblers will wrap up the festival from 2 – 4 p.m.