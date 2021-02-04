Bennett begins first week as county manager

Williamston – James Bennett, Martin County’s new county manager, began his new position Monday morning.
He said the week has gotten “off to an excellent start” with the help of his assistant and others.
One of the first orders of business for Bennett is the planning of the county budget retreat, which is planned for Feb. 24.
Former U.N.C. football coach Carl Torbush, author and restaurateur Galen Miller and North Carolina’s Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development Kenny Flowers are slated to speak during the retreat.