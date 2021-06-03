WILLIAMSTON – A Windsor man is charged with 17 counts in connection with a rash of catalytic converter thefts.
Martin County Chief Deputy Drew Robinson said the catalytic converters had been stolen from multiple locations in Martin County. The resulting investigation led them to charges.
Wesley Edward White, 35, of U.S. 13 North in Windsor is charged with 17 counts of injury to personal property to obtain non-ferrous metals and larceny of motor vehicle parts.
He was placed under a $100,000 secured bond for those charges, but is also facing similar charges in several eastern North Carolina counties, including Craven, Edgecombe, Columbus, Robeson, Halifax, Vance, Hertford and Nash.