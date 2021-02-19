Area residents should beware of callers trying to sell deeply discounted subscriptions to The Daily Reflector and other Adams Publishing Group-ENC publications in the region.
Scammers claiming to be with Sun Publishing have called residents in the area trying to obtain financial information by offering the discounted rates.
A caller told one person who reported the incident this morning that Sun Publishing recently purchased the Adams newspapers. This is not true.
Do not provide any financial information to these callers. Call Adams Publishing at 252-329-9500 to report suspicious activity and call local law enforcement.
Adams Publishing currently is filing a report about the scam with authorities.