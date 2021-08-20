WILLIAMSTON – A bid has been approved.
The town of Williamston Commissioners met Monday evening to make a decision concerning accepting a bid for the demolition of the old Tarheel Apartment Building.
“Last week, we received bids on the building. We took a lot into account while reviewing each bid,” said Williamston Planning and Zoning Administrator Cameron Braddy.
After the submitted bids for demolition of the old Tarheel Apartment building were opened on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, town of Williamston staff carefully reviewed all bids and supporting documentation.
“We took into account not only the base bid amount, but experience and qualifications, the services provided within the proposal and the project schedule,” Braddy added.
After reviewing all of the information provided by the firms, it was the staff’s recommendation to award the project to Jones & Smith Contractors.
According to Braddy, this firm provided the lowest bid, has an appropriate amount of experience, explained the services provided within the bid amount and provided a project schedule that would be most beneficial to the town.
Jones & Smith’s bid for the demolition came in at $125,000. It was the lowest of the seven bids.
The other bids received included, a bid from D.H. Griffin for $944,000, a bid from Chad Hardison for $469,423, a bid from Roberson Construction for $386,098.50, a bid from Rick Bostic for $306,125, a bid from Dore & Associate for $285,700 and a bid from PFTW for $156,420.
Each company was graded based on a scoring system, where each of the five categories counted as 10 points each. The categories included price, staff qualifications, prior experience, start/completion date and services included in the bid.
According to Braddy, Jones & Smith received the highest score of 37 out of 50.
“If approved for the contract, Jones & Smith could start as early as next week and could possibly have the project finished by the end of September,” said Braddy.
Williamston Commissioner Alton Moore asked if the end of September was the quickest completion time?
“Actually, this was the quickest completion date we received from the bids,” answered Braddy.
“Would this affect Stampede,” asked Moore?
“I am not quite sure. This is something we would discuss with the awarded firm,” Braddy replied.
It was also noted that none of the firms provided cost of asbestos abatement in their bid price.
Staff requested an asbestos test to be completed, and the test was performed. Due to the structural instability of the building, the test was completed from items that could be accessed from the front of the building.
“If the results are positive for asbestos, we can expect an increase in the overall cost. Staff has also requested the services of a structural engineer to provide a report and plan of action regarding the common wall between the structure and SS Custom Cycle to ensure its protection,” said Braddy.
“The cost of the asbestos testing and the structural engineer report are costs deemed necessary to ensure that we are moving forward as safe as possible,” he added.
“How much more do we think the demolition will cost if there is asbestos found, and how will be project be completed?” asked Williamston Mayor Pro Tempore Ronell Rodgers.
“The cost of the building demolition may be an additional $30,000 to $50,000 if asbestos is found. A wet demolition will be used if positive for asbestos. They will use water during the demolition. The dust itself is the biggest problem. By keeping it wet it eliminates the dust,” answered Braddy.
According to Braddy, he thought the town would receive the asbestos testing results sometime within the week, but Commissioner Al Chesson said he had already talked with the testing company and received the initial report.
“I made a call to the asbestos testing company, and as I suspected the building tested positive for asbestos. There is asbestos mostly in the floor tiles and in the glazing around the windows. We expected this. Most of the old buildings downtown will have some asbestos somewhere. It was used a lot around the time the buildings were built as a fire retardant,” said Chesson.
Moore made a motion to accept the bid for Jones & Smith in the amount of $125,000 for the demolition of the old Tarheel Apartment Building. Commissioner William Coffield offered a second. The motion was unanimously approved.
Demolition could start as soon as next week.