WILLIAMSTON – The bids are in.
The Williamston Board of Commissioners met Monday night in a called meeting to open bids received for the demolition of the old Tarheel Apartment building.
“We are meeting to receive the bids for the old Tarheel Apartment building. No decisions will be made tonight,” said Williamston Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown.
According to Williamston Town Administrator Eric Pearson, there were five bids received for the project.
“We are currently checking to make sure the last bidder has the qualifications for the project,” he added.
The first bid was from PFTW Corporation in the amount of $156,423.
The second bid was from Ted Hardison in the amount of $469,423.
The third bid was from Roberson Contracting, LLC in the amount of $386,096.50.
The forth bid was from Rick Bostic Construction in the amount of $306,125.
The fifth bid was from Dore in the amount of $285,700.
Pearson explained that before a company was selected, each would be researched to make sure they had the proper insurance coverage and equipment for a job of this size.
“If the company awarded discovers something serious left out of the initial bid could that be added to the cost?” asked Williamston Commissioner Alton Moore.
“We may would have to renegotiate the contract,” answered Pearson.
“If it was something that was not listed in the contract, then the contract would have to be amended,” added Williamston Attorney Watsi Sutton.
Pearson also explained to the board that each proposal was supposed to be based off of the terms to save the wall that is shared between the old Tarheel Apartment building and SS Custom Cycles.
It was also made reference that the contractors had suggested using the roof of the SS Custom Cycles building to safely reach the top of the old Tarheel Apartment Building during the demolition.
One topic brought up during the meeting was if there was a possibility of asbestos in the building.
“Contractors are aware there could be asbestos in the building. It is a 1920’s building so it is a possibility. No asbestos testing has been done on the building due to the building being structurally unsafe,” said Pearson.
“Will there be a dress code for asbestos if it is found. I don’t want someone to come back later on and sue,” said Williamston Commissioner William Coffield.
The meeting went into closed session to discuss another matter, but plans were made for an additional called meeting next week to accept the lowest qualified bidder.
The next day another emergency meeting was held to open two additional bids.
“After last night’s meeting, bids were discovered that had not been opened. These bids were submitted on time. To ensure all bids are treated equally we called this meeting,” said Whichard-Brown.
“There will be no comment on the bids or award of a bid until the meeting next Monday,” she continued.
The first bid was from Jones & Smith Contractors in the amount of $125,000.
The second bid was from EH David Wrecking Co. in the amount of $944,000.
Before the meeting closed, Pearson thanked everyone for coming in on a short motion.
A meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 to discuss and to approve a bidder for the demolition project.