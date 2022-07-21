At the Williamston Board of Commissioners meeting, several pay increases were approved by the Board.
Town Manager Eric Pearson said that at a recent board retreat, the commissioners identified pay concerns which needed to be addressed in order to remain competitive with neighboring entities.
According to Finance Director Christina Craft, a five percent increase was already included in the budget approved in June for this fiscal year.
“The fire/ems/hazmat will receive additional 14 percent; and police will receive an additional nine percent,” she said.
Before the board voted, both Williamston Police Chief Travis Cowan and Fire Chief Michael Peaks addressed the board with challenges and concerns they face in today’s career climate as they work to recruit new employees and retain their seasoned ones.
Chief Cowan spoke about the difficulties of hiring law enforcement officers.
“Currently, the culture in our police department here in Williamston is positive. Our facility and equipment are in good shape and our training opportunities are at the highest level,” he said.
Cowan said there certain are minimums that must be met to become a sworn officer.
“A high school diploma, or a GED is the minimum,” he said. “You must complete Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET). There are also age requirements, some psychological requirements, criminal history requirements – all before the state will certify you. Those are the minimum requirements.
“Currently, as we are looking for applicants to fill positions, we see a huge reduction in applicants. Not a lot of people are trying to get into the law enforcement profession right now. It makes it very difficult to select that highest quality candidate and bring them here to serve our citizens,” Cowan continued.
He said they are in competition with agencies in every town surrounding Williamston.
“Take, for instance, the Martin Community College BLET program. I, along with several of the officers here tonight, actually teach in that program,” he said. “This gives us an opportunity to get to know the participants. We have been hiring out of that program, and others, for years. What we are finding out is, before we can even get in front of them [in BLET], they are already being hired by other agencies from surrounding counties.”
He gave Pitt County’s Greenville Police Department as an example.
“They are looking for officers. They are looking at their own academy and looking to pull from every academy around here. There is such a shortfall. They are trying desperately to find officers they can get sworn-in and get serving on the streets,” he said.
“They are currently advertising a base rate of $47,000-plus, a year, to a uniformed police officer. That does not include anything additional for educational levels, certifications or experience,” he said.
In rural other counties, such as Hertford and Bertie, offers are also enticing.
“In Ahoskie, they are advertising $45,000, plus five percent after the probationary period for a brand-new uniformed police officer,” he added.
“These are the people we are competing with. They are hiring our cadets from underneath us, here at Martin Community College,” he added. “If we walk in there and think we have found a good candidate, we find out he is already hired by [another agency].
“There is a wage-war taking place within a huge, competitive arena when it comes to trying to find candidates to serve our community right now,” he explained.
He said for the time being, they have been successful in attracting good officers.
“We work hard to find officers that will give us the highest quality of service,” he added. “Our department currently has a tertiary educational level that far exceeds the minimum requirements to be an officer.”
Cowan presented a handout demonstrating each position held at his department exceeds the minimum requirements, with officers having bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees, or working toward degrees under the Fellow’s Program.
“These officers could go anywhere they want to. There is not an agency that wouldn’t hire them on a second’s notice,” he said. “These officers have taken it upon themselves to be as educated as possible.”
Earlier in the evening a citizen spoke disparaging remarks during the public comments period that Williamston Police Officers needed more training, calling on Chief Cowan to get his officers more training.
“The comments made earlier about [needing] to provide training, I find interesting. Our officers are some of the highest trained officers in our area,” he said.
Cowan also provided board members with a readout of officers who have obtained certifications from the State.
“We have a lot of officers with advanced certificates, and a lot with intermediate certificates. There is also more in between you are not seeing. These guys and girls are taking it upon themselves to find this training and go to it, not only to advance their own careers, but also so they can be the most educated force they can be. These offices care about the quality of care they are providing the citizens,” he said.
“When we are moving through town at a quick pace, like the example that was given earlier tonight [during public comments], I challenge you — do you want us arresting drug dealers who are driving rapidly and throwing drugs out the window coursing our community – or do you want us to smile and wave and let them get away?” he asked rhetorically. “Those are the choices we have. We are either going to enforce the law — or not. Our officers are working hard for this community every day — they are putting their lives on the line.”
He asked the board to consider the requested adjustments to salaries.
“I think with this, it will help us not lose officers we worked so hard to attract here and get trained. We didn’t even mention in-service training. Look at all the man hours that go into learning how to perform jobs with specific certifications — it takes time to get these officers trained,” he continued.
“We can’t afford to lose them because Greenville, or any other place, is looking for more officers. We want to retain the people we have; and make sure we can stay in the game of attracting the highest quality, and levels, of officers possible,”
Chief Peaks said he echoed the points made by Chief Cowan.
“A lot of what he just said I could plug in and play about what is going on in my department,” he said. “We have a great culture – we have a great group of men and women who are proud to serve the citizens.”
He reminded board members and others at the meeting, “Our firefighters are not just firefighters. We are not just a fire department. We are not just an EMS department. All my staff is cross-trained. They are North Carolina State certified firefighters. They are North Carolina State Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians. They are also Hazmat responders and Hazmat State Technicians,” he said. “There are hours and hours and hours of training that must be obtained before I can ever hire them.”
Peaks said he has to seek for potential employees who are already certified.
“When I hire them, their boots are on the ground — I need them to get on the truck and go to work,” he said. “We go to the academy, much like Chief Cowan does. We are doing everything we can to get that great candidate.”
He added, “We currently have a great staff and we have retained them fairly well. Unfortunately, one gave me a letter of resignation last week. He is going to do something completely unrelated to fire and EMS. He is going to be a school teacher. He is getting completely out of the profession,” he added.
Firefighters are becoming hard to find
“I look at Wilson Fire Academy. When I graduated from there, our class had 12. Recently, they graduated five. The candidate pool is low,” he said.
“I want to retain the employees I have. Everybody is looking – everybody has openings. Greenville, Washington, Ahoskie, Tarboro,” he said. “I don’t want them taking my staff.
“I don’t want my staff leaving to go serve — with all due respect — citizens in a place they don’t live. [Right now] my employees live here, work here and play here. Their kids play ball here. I want them to work in Williamston. I want them to continue to be as proud to work in Williamston as I am,” Peaks continued.
He said officers in the fire department could have as many as 164 hours of training.
“I’ll remind the board — a lot of that training is not done while on duty. Tonight, my staff is working off-duty. They are at the fire station, training, so they can better serve the community, which they serve proudly,” he said.
“The certifications they have, go well above what is required of them,” Peaks added. “I want to make sure when we fill this upcoming vacancy, that [whomever it is] says ‘Williamston is where I want to go’.”
Peaks said his staff rises above the status quo.
“When we do a performance evaluation, you have ‘met’ requirements and ‘exceeds’ requirements. My staff always ‘exceeds’ expectations among their peers. I see that over and over. They are graded on that every single year. I just want to make sure they are compensated for what they are truly worth.
“To me, they are irreplaceable,” he concluded.
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.