Williamston - Calendars have been approved for the next two school years.
By unanimous vote, members of the Martin County Board of Education approved calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. Both included the end of the first semester being in December.
Clay Wagner, MCS Director of Student Services, reviewed the highlights of the recommended calendar which includes an earlier start date and aligns more closely with community college calendars - a benefit to many students making use of dual enrollment opportunities.
He reminded the board, "Calendar laws sometimes change" and approved calendars would be subject to any changes in legislation regarding school calendars.
To begin the 2021-2022 school year, teachers will return to school Aug. 9-12 and Aug. 16 will be the first day for students.
Dec. 17 will be an early release day and end the first semester. June 2 will be the last day of school for students.
The 2022-2023 calendar is very similar.
Both calendars will soon be available on the Martin County Schools' website at www.martin.k12.nc.us.
The recommended calendars, according to Wagner, were the preference of nearly everyone who responded when the options were made available for feedback.
Chris Matthews, MCS Career Technical Instruction Support, presented an update on course offerings slated for the MCS Innovation Campus, opening for fall 2021.
Business management offerings would include Microsoft Word and Powerpoint, which are currently offered in MCS, as well as Accounting 1. Plans are to add Accounting 2 at the Innovation Campus.
COVID-Related Updates
Deputy Health Director Vickey Manning reviewed recent county statistics regarding COVID-19 cases, revealing Williamston Primary School is no longer on the outbreak list for Martin County. This is because the school has gone at least 28 days without a new COVID case.
Manning also expressed her gratitude for the partnership between the Martin Tyrrell Washington District Health and Martin County Schools, especially in managing the COVID crisis.
She cited the most recent vaccination clinic at Riverside High School as an example of the collaboration and the hands on help with MCS staff, including the superintendent. Manning stressed the teamwork between agencies was the key to the successful mass clinic events.
Julie Thomas, MCS Lead School Nurse, reported the school district's numbers are on the decline and there were no reports of anything COVID-related following last week's school break.
The week of March 29, 11 students were being monitored across the district with only one of those being diagnosed with COVID. Five reported experiencing symptoms, three reported cases of exposure to COVID and two cases of family or siblings being symptomatic.
During the same week, only three staff members were being monitored and none of those resulted in a diagnosis.
Board Spotlight
Phil Woolard, Athletic Director for Riverside High School, led the recognition of athletes during the Board Spotlight for April.
Riverside High School's soccer team finished the season as Coastal Plains1A Conference champions, winning a tie-breaker against Southside High School.
Accepting on behalf of the team were seniors Dillon Taylor, Cole Baker, Davis Wynne, Jones Manning, Stephen Eure, Alex Chesson, Kolby Chesson and Coach Scott Farmer.
Riverside's basketball program was also on the agenda as boys' coach Bobby Williams was recognized as the Coastal Plains 1A Coach of the Year and the District 1 Coach of the Year of the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
Accompanying Williams was Avion Pinner, RHS junior, who was named Coastal Plains 1A Player of the Year and the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 Player of the Year.
According to Williams, Pinner was also named to the third team All-State for all classifications, 1A-4A and one of the top 15 players in North Carolina.
"We are very proud of him," Pinner's coach explained.
Those who missed the April meeting of the Martin County Board of Education can view it in its entirety on their website at www.martin.k12.nc.us. Meeting link can be found under the NEWS section of the homepage.