A local branch of Safe Kids Worldwide wants to ensure Martin County kids are as safe as possible while traveling in a vehicle.

To kick off National Child Passenger Safety Week, which began Monday, Safe Kids Riverbend, (MTW Public Health Inc.), partnered with Safe Kids Pitt County (ECU Health Medical Center) to give away 140 booster seats at the Scout Hut in downtown Williamston on Saturday.

