UScellular is investing $30,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of the Club of the Coastal Plain in order to support the clubs in Robersonville and Williamston.
The funding is to provide educational opportunities and experiences to the local youth.
UScellular’s funding supports K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) along with academic programs for members at the club. The funding is a part of a $1 million donation that the company has made in order to support 20 different Boys and Girls Clubs across its service areas.
Kimberly Boyd, the President and CEO of Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain stated, “We are thrilled to work with UScellular once again to support STEM education for kids in Martin County. Now more than ever, kids need a safe place where they can learn, grow and have fun. Through the UScellular’s support, youth will experience new opportunities through programming that will inspire and prepare them for great futures.
“Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains plans to use the donation towards their Summer Brain Game, which is a hands on activity where the students have to do research on STEM steered topics then create a project based on what they learned while researching the topic, which is depending on their age,” Kimberly Boyd continued.
Boyd said the Martin county clubs serve just shy of 700 students a week.
The continued emphasis on STEM learning and experiences is designed to prepare the students for today and for the careers of tomorrow. The goal is to inspire the children to explore different STEM career and opportunities for their future.
“As America’s locally grown wireless carrier, supporting local education initiatives like the Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM programming is in UScellular’s DNA.” said Jeremy Taylor, Director of Sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina. “It is our goal that through new learning opportunities, for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain here in Martin County Club members will dream big and apply what they learn towards their future careers.”
UScellular has a longstanding commitment to supporting its local communities through donations and volunteerism.
Since 2009, the company has donated more than $20.7 million along with the countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plains provides a safe, supportive environment along with quality after school programs that support what the children learned during the school day in order to increase their overall academic success.
The clubs mission is to enable young people, especially those who need them the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
The Boys and Girls Club organization began in 1969 as a Boys’ Club with a modest operation that took place at the Pitt County Fairgrounds. In 1992 the unit was built to accommodate the growing need for youth service in which then included girls.
Willimaston Boys and Girls Club opened in 2014, they will be celebrating their seven year anniversary this year.
In January of 2016, the club in Robersonville was opened as the 10th Club at East End Elementary School.
About UScellular
It is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance customers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. In order to learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com.
Brandice Hoggard can be reached at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.