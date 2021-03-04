Williamston – “We saw needs based requests as opposed to wants based requests.”
This was how Martin County Manager James Bennett described the budget presentations of department heads during a two-day retreat held Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.
The event was held at Moratoc Park, which gave the attendees room to socially distance while others filtered in as scheduled to make their financial requests known to board members.
Bennett said he felt “really good” about how the event went and the board engagement it allowed.
In addition to hearing more from department heads on their plans and priorities, board members shared their list of things they would like to see take place, Bennett explained.
“Broadband was number one,” Bennett said of the board’s list.
Water consolidation, meaning all towns that currently provide their own water joining county water, was second on the commissioner’s list.
Medicaid transformation, which has to be done by July 1 of this year according to Bennett was next.
Their next priority listed was development of a budget that is inline with all departments without a tax increase.
Community policing and meeting needs of education were also on the priority list.
Requests made by department heads, which Bennett classified as “needs based” ranged from personnel and equipment to office space and paint.
He said he was excited to see some simply asking for permission to pursue grants.
“Go right ahead,” Bennett replied.
When asked if he foresees having to make financial cuts this year, Bennett restated that in 19 years he has never had a budget with a tax increase and “it’s not going to happen this year either.”
Regarding cuts to the budget he said, “Yes, I’ve been talking to some various departments about doing just that, but without jeopardizing the level of quality of service to the citizens.”
As Bennett began his post just prior to budget preparation time, these interactions were some of the first in-depth situations he had experienced with many of the staff.
When asked how that experience left him feeling, Bennett responded: “I think the citizens of Martin County can be very pleased with the level of expertise and diligence the department heads have and show towards their work.”
The board retreat, which was advertised as public meeting of the Martin County Board of Commissioners, has drawn one concern.
After department heads made their presentations, Chairman Ronnie Smith asked the room be cleared by many of the staff members in attendance to allow commissioners a chance to rate the department requests as the commissioners saw priorities. Per an audio recording of the meeting, there was not a vote to go into closed session.
When asked if this violated open meetings laws for an advertised public meeting, as outlined in North Carolina General Statute, Bennett said “just the department heads were asked to leave, the reason being they (commissioners) were awarding stars (priorities) to the things they felt important and did not want to cause animosity.”
Bennett then said, “It was an open meeting all the way.”