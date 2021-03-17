Williamston – In the first 15 days of March, Martin County fire departments and North Carolina Forestry Service personnel have responded to a 13 brush fires across the county. At times during this period, departments have responded to multiple brush fire calls in a single day.
Erik Heden, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Newport, explained conditions quickly changed after a wet February in Eastern North Carolina.
“The first three weeks of February were very wet. Rivers and creeks in our area were high due to heavy rain,” Heden said. “After that stretch, however, we have been very dry.”
Prior to rainfall on Tuesday morning (March 16), Haden said the “last substantial rain” which he called more than one-quarter of an inch, was on Feb. 26 and 27. “So for about three weeks, we have been very dry.”
Brush, grass and surface debris such as leaves and pine needles dry out very quickly, according to Heden. “So after a few day of no rain, they dry out and after weeks of no rain - they certainly dry out,” he added.
“The combination of a recent dry stretch of about three weeks, breezy conditions and very low relative humidites were favorable for fire spread,” said Heden.
The Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department uses their Facebook page to stay in touch with the community they serve. Lately, that has included recapping the recent brush fire calls along with other responses of the department. With those recaps also include educational reminders from the department.
“We recommend that citizens be mindful of their surroundings, weather conditions and what is actually legal to burn,” said Chief Michael Pierce. “Always have a water source readily available. We also strongly encourage calling early if you think the fire may be getting away from you.”
“Fire season has always been taxing on our fire departments,” Pierce added. “We understand that accidents do happen, but following safe burning practices will help to prevent potential emergencies.”
According to North Carolina Forest Service, March through May is historically recognized as spring wildfire season, a time when conditions are more favorable for wildfires.
“Every year, almost 40 percent of wildfires in North Carolina are the result of careless debris burning,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “To protect ourselves and our forestland from wildfire, we have to be responsible and vigilant.”
Burn permits may be obtained online at www.ncforestservice.gov and click Burning Permits.
Permits may be obtained in person at the Martin County office of the North Carolina Forest Service which is located at 1711 Kehukee Park Road, Williamston.
Call 252-792-3183 to set up a time to pick up the permit.
According to Christie Adams, Public Information Officer for the North Carolina Forest Service, there are a range of charges which could result from careless debris burning.
“A written warning is the most common penalty,” Adams said. “However, infractions can result in fines and criminal charges depending on which North Carolina General Statute has been violated.”
Adams gave the example of an infraction under NCGS 14-140.1 - Certain fire to be guarded by watchman – will result in a fine ranging from $10 to $50.
An infraction under NCGS 14-138.1 - Setting fire to grassland, brushland, or woodland – is a class 3 misdemeanor and the same fine.
An infraction under NCGS 14-137 is a class 2 misdemeanor issued for willful or negligent burning.
According to Adams, circumstances leading up to an escaped burn often determine consequences.
“Although not used often in North Carolina, a possible penalty is reimbursement to the State of North Carolina for cost to suppress a wildfire that results from negligence,” she added.