In a show of support for the town of Williamston, Congressman G.K. Butterfield made a personal appearance with town leaders Thursday, May 23.
Butterfield, 75, has served as U.S. representative for North Carolina’s First congressional district, a 15-county area that includes all of Martin County, since 2004. He is not seeking reelection in November.
The Congressman met with Williamston Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown, town commissioners and other town leaders to discuss infrastructure needs throughout Williamston’s residential and business districts.
Butterfield explained to them some of the processes involved in developing the federal budget. He said there are parts of the budget which are allocated as non-discretionary spending.
Some of that spending includes Community Project Funding.
For a town to receive Community Project Funding, a competitive application process must be submitted, then it must compete with multiple other town’s submissions.
He said the process is highly competitive and he had received over 40 community project funding requests for the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations bill. One of those requests was from Williamston Town Administrator Eric Pearson for the revitalization of Williamston.
Butterfield announced to leaders he had nominated the request for $2 million to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee.
“While this is good news, this is only the first step in a long process for inclusion in the final appropriations bill for Fiscal Year 2023,” Butterfield stated.
He said projects must pass through several committees before an allocation is granted.
According to leaders, if granted, this will allow the town of Williamston to renovate or demolish 23 previously identified houses within the town. Any leftover funding would benefit other identified areas, including areas downtown.
Butterfield emphasized the request was only the beginning of a multi-step process.
“Be assured I stand ready to advocate for you every step of the way,” he said.
He also encouraged town leaders to apply for other federal grants through existing federal programs.
“My office can help direct you to the appropriate agency and program best suited for your project,” he said.