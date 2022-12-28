The $1.7 trillion spending plan passed by the U.S. House of Representatives last week includes nearly $33 million in funding for community projects across the 1st Congressional District.
More than half of the $32,879,497 in Community Project Funding will go to projects in Wilson, hometown to outgoing 1st District U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, according to a news release from his office.
The City of Greenville will receive $2.5 million for a greenway project.
“It’s extremely special to me that my last vote as a member of Congress will send nearly $33 million to the 1st Congressional District of North Carolina,” Butterfield said in the release. “Representing the 1st District has been a labor of love for me over the past 18 years and it feels good to know my last effort will positively impact so many hard-working families across the district long after my time in Congress comes to an end.”
The Wilson projects include:
$7 million for a water quality and greenway project
$4 million for neighborhood park improvements
$3.45 million for sewer collection system improvements
$3 million for facilities and equipment improvements at Wilson Community College
$2 million for expansion of Wilson RIDE, the community micro transit service
Officials for the City of Greenville were unavailable for comment Friday because of the Christmas holiday. According to Butterfield’s office, the $2.5 million greenway allocation will go to the Town Common to River Park North greenway project and the phase 2 of the South Tar River greenway project.
Other projects that received funding were:
$3.5 million for an economic development center in Hertford County
$3 million for a downtown pedestrian bridge in Rocky Mount
$1.3 million for improvements at Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center
$838,000 for replacement of the Pleasant Hills Wastewater Pump Station in Warren County
$750,000 for street improvements in Robersonville
$750,000 for a revitalization project in Williamston
$651,000 for expansion of apprenticeship training programs at Wayne Community College in Goldsboro
$93,750 for a restoration project of the Heritage Cemetery in Elm City
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, whose 3rd Congressional District includes Pitt County, released a statement about his vote against the omnibus package.
“America deserves pragmatic solutions to the myriad of self-inflicted crises we face today. Among these are the record cost of goods, a southern border invasion, the fentanyl overdose epidemic, and skyrocketing crime,” Murphy said.
“Unfortunately, Democrats have engaged in reckless spending over actual solutions that address these crises. This omnibus package is a monstrous spending spree that fuels inflation and divisive gender identity politics,” he said. “Americans don’t want 4,000-plus pages of left-wing projects; they want lower prices, cheap gas, a secure border, and a nation that’s safe.”