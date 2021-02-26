Robersonville – A called meeting was held for the residents of Robersonville Thursday night (Feb. 25).
“The purpose of this meeting is an opportunity to hear from you, our citizens.”
This was the message from Mayor Tina Brown to the 45 people attending the meeting virtually. She explained that along with the council members, town manager, Local Government Commission staff and State Auditor were present to listen and questions would be answered during the meeting where appropriate.
Before proceeding, Brown paused the public comments portion of the meeting to address the recent financial statement of the town as presented in the previous meeting.
“This current financial statement reflects up to June 2020 and was provided by the State Auditor Beth Wood,” Brown said.
“These numbers will still need to be audited, but since we haven’t had an audit performed in three years, the numbers do represent the current finances of the town. And with the recent discovery of the town finances, the town of Robersonville is - to say the least - in dire straits,” Brown told the audience.
The mayor also clarified action taken at the council’s previous meeting.
“The recent suspension of the Parks and Recreation Department had nothing to do with the town finances. The suspension was due to lack of activity due to COVID-19 and lack of direction. It is our goal to restore the Parks and Recreation Department at a later date,” explained Brown.
“For the last decade or more, in the general fund and the sewer fund, the town has been spending more money than they had. Which has put us and those funds in a negative cash flow,” she continued.
Brown cited the town’s general fund is currently at the negative fund balance of $146,908, which means it has more debt than assets to pay and continues to spend money it doesn’t have which has the town in a negative cash balance of $323,629.
According to the mayor, the sewer fund also has a negative cash flow of $483,000 and the water fund for the past 20 years has lost money in all but three years.
“There were losses in the general fund and the sewer fund in 2020 and all need to be fixed immediately,” she added.
“If we can’t cut cost in the general fund and the sewer fund, we will have to raise utility rates,” said Brown.
Jonathan Cohen was the first of the meeting participants to speak during the public comment portion.
Cohen called on town officials to “run the town like a business”. He gave an example of the stringently enforced cutoff policies in the town of Belhaven, which he called comparable in size to Robersonville.
Robersonville currently has $800,000 in accounts receivable for all utilities. Of that, over $400,000 is owed the town by people who do not currently have accounts with the town.
Cohen also addressed the situation surrounding the Parks and Recreation Department.
“Why is it an employee of the town of Robersonville can go not days, not weeks, but months on end without showing up for work and still retain his position with pay. Yes, I’m talking about Marcus Crandell, the supposed Parks and Recreation Director of Robersonville,” Cohen stated.
Stating the current status of Crandell’s employment did not seem clear to the public, Cohen expressed concern that Crandell’s name still appears on the town’s website as an employee while the “our parks and recreation department and the fate of our town’s young people continues to lie in shambles.”
Emily Keel was another participant during the meeting. Keel offered her “sincere thanks” to the Local Government Commission staff members and State Auditor Wood for their work to help the town.
Keel she hoped the leadership of the town had heard the recommendations of Wood and the LGC for the need to find more skilled fiscal management for the town and wanted to hear what they felt would be the best avenue to pursue this change. Keel asked would contracting be preferred over hiring someone and can the town even afford a change, especially with the state assistance leaving in the future.
She called on the town as whole to stop “denying reality.”
Wood responded to Keel’s questions, calling her remarks some of the “most astute” she has listened to.
“There are CPA firms that can step in tomorrow when you move out all your problems,” Wood replied.
Wood also acknowledged the potential for sharing of bookkeeping resources between small towns is a very real possibility. She stated the League of Municipalities had resources available to assist the town as well.
Wood applauded Keel’s recognition of the sense of urgency in the matter and reminded the audience the problems noted had been going on for years and were not simple mistakes.
“There are resources that will step in tomorrow with your bookkeeping and accounting,” she explained.
Keel asked can the town afford to do this.
“Well, you are paying somebody now. You just shift that money to this other,” Wood replied. “Yes you can.”
Numerous other speakers participated in the meeting. Some called for unity as the town figures out how to move forward. Others addressed concerns such as climbing utility charges.
At the end of the public comment session, the board voted to go into closed session. The town disconnected the virtual feed at 7:54 p.m.
This did not allow the pubic to hear the conclusion of the meeting which was to occur after the closed session was adjourned and the meeting was to return to open session. Boards are expected to return to open session following a closed session even if it is only to adjourn the meeting publicly.
Although North Carolina General Statute 166A-19.24, legislation passed in 2020 to allow any public body to conduct remote meetings, requires open portions of a public meeting be available to the public by the method the meeting is made available to the public.
Brown stated the meeting was recessed until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.
The Enterprise staff will be represented at the meeting Friday and will provide follow up Saturday.