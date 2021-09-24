Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Sept. 13
Neglect was reported at 1471 Ross Rd. in Robersonville.
Sept. 14
Larceny was reported at 23323 U.S. 64 in Williamston.
Sept. 16
Failure to appear was reported at an undisclosed location.
Sept. 17
Financial card theft was reported at 2832 Everetts Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 18
An undisclosed event was reported at 1430 Frank Barber Rd. in Williamston.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 4854 N.C. 142 in Hassell.
Motor vehicle theft was reported at Henry Mizelle Rd. and Price Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 19
Trafficking schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule II controlled substance was reported at Clark Rd. and K&B Dr. in Robersonville.
Non-forcible breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm was reported at 1100 Green St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Sept. 14
Hunter Mitchell Gardner was charged with larceny of a credit card and false pretense.
Sept. 16
Jessie Gaylord Clark Jr. was charged with failure to appear.
Sept. 18
William Holland Spruill was charged with felony larceny.
Jody Lewis Hammonds was charged with all other larceny.
Sept. 19
Dempsey Eugene Wood Mellette was charged with trafficking schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule II controlled substance.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Sept. 13
Injury to real property and injury to personal property was reported at 118 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 117 Plum St. in Williamston.
Simple assault, resist, delay & obstruct and intoxicated and disruptive was reported at Hamilton St. near Roberson St. in Williamston.
Sept. 14
Injury to personal property was reported at 106 Price St. in Williamston.
Sept. 15
Larceny was reported at 118 Carolina Pines in Williamston.
Assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, and injury to personal property was reported at 200 Mulberry St. in Williamston.
Sept. 16
Breaking and entering and injury to personal property was reported at Chop Stick Buffet, 308 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Displaying expired registration plate was reported at West Main St. and North Park Ave. in Williamston.
An undisclosed event was reported at 100 West Academy St. in Williamston.
Sept. 17
Larceny was reported at Johnny’s Automotive and Diesel Repair, 501 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Food Lion, 607 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at Speedway, 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
Sept. 18
Possession of methamphetamine and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, simple assault, resist, delay & obstruct and communicating threats was reported at 139 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Fail to heed to blue lights and sirens, resist, delay & Obstruct, driving while license revoked- impaired revocation, operating a vehicle while displaying a white light on the rear while in forward motion and disorderly conduct was reported at North Pearl St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Williamston.
Sept. 19
Simple assault and larceny was reported at Willow Drive in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 105 North Park Ave. in Williamston.
Larceny of a firearm and breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 201 Commons Circle in Williamston.
Arrests
Sept. 12
Jaquan Keshawn Council-Bullock, 22, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Sept. 13
Raquella Dawn Joyner, 38, was charged with simple assault.
Scottie Derrick Freeman, 34, was charged with resist, delay & obstruct and intoxicated and disruptive.
Sept. 15
Ali Basir Hergett, 19, was charged with assault on a female.
Jakya Famir Reddick, 18, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Sept. 16
Ibeth Castro Armenta was charged with displaying expired registration plate.
Sept. 17
Frankie Lavern Biggs was charged with larceny.
Sept. 18
Erica Brittany Locklear, 28, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear on misdemeanor.
Davon Omar Williams Todd, 27, was charged with resist, delay & obstruct.
Andrea Marie Coleman, 31, was charged with disorderly conduct and resist, delay & obstruct.
Evan Pennell Staton, 33, was charged with fail to heed to blue lights, resist, delay & obstruct and driving while license revoked- impaired revocation.
Markus Lamar Jenkins, 30, was charged with probation violation and interfere electronic monitor device.
Sept. 19
Santesha Nicole Jenkins, 37, was charged with simple assault.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
There are no incidents reported at this time.
Arrests
There are no arrests reported at this time.