WILLIAMSTON – The annual Carolina Country Stampede canceled for this year.
The 25th annual Carolina Country Stampede is canceled for Sept 24 and 25. The town of Williamston decided to cancel the event due to the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the county.
The Stampede normally consist of vendors that line the streets, a variety of food and gift items, games, carnival rides and live music.
The event is normally held downtown Williamston every year, but due to there being 489 active Covid cases in Martin County along with 13 cases since Sept. 20 officials decided it was unwise to proceed.
The town of Williamston will have the same live entertainment at next years Stampede event as they planned to have this year. The live entertainment consist of TomWurth, Billy Dean and the Band of Oz.
The town of Williamston is sincerely sorry that the Carolina Country Stampede was canceled this year, however they are planning to still go on with the event as of right now for 2022.
