Hertford County – A tip led to the arrest of a woman accused of catalytic converter thefts in Martin County.
Katherine Lynn Thomas, 29, wanted in Martin County on seven felony charges of injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals, was one of two arrested on April 1 at an abandoned trailer in Hertford County.
These larcenies took place in the Oak City, Hamilton and Williamston areas of Martin County.
Thomas’ last known address was 135 Pollock’s Rd., Windsor; however, investigators believe the address was only relevant on her driver’s license and she currently stayed at a number of locations.
According to Investigator Chad Whitehurst of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankie Clow, 30, was also arrested at the same time as Thomas.
Thomas is currently being held in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $231,000 bond for the Martin County charges as well as charges originating in Bertie, Hertford and Pasquotank counties.
According to officials with the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail, Bertie County law enforcement charged Thomas with one count of larceny of motor vehicle parts.
Hertford County officials charged Thomas with misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses and failure to appear on a 2019 driving while impaired charge.
Charges stemming from Pasquotank County include misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods or property and obtaining property by false pretenses.
Whitehurst said Clow has been charged with one count of felony injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Tim Manning stressed the arrest of Thomas does not close all cases of catalytic converter thefts in Martin County.
“We are still looking for other suspects,” he explained.