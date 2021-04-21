Celebrating Excellence

WILLIAMSTON - Cpl. Cody Jones of the Martin County Sheriff's Office was recognized during the April 14 Martin County Commissioner's meeting.
Sheriff Tim Manning presented Jones, who has been with the department since Sept. 3, 2013, with his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate. This award is earned through years of service and continuing education through college and in-service training. In a memo to commissioners, Manning stated, "This award is not freely given out and by receiving it, it places Cpl. Jones among the elite of law enforcement officers in North Carolina."