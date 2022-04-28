“If you see something, say something.”
This message, from Martin County Department of Social Services (DSS), is a reminder to residents to protect the county’s most precious resource — children.
On Tuesday, leaders and citizens gathered in the Martin County Courthouse courtyard for a ceremony to highlight National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is April.
About 40 people assembled in a solemn circle on a sunny, breezy day, where blue and silver pinwheels spun playfully nearby in a make-shift garden – in contrast to the weighty subject.
The pinwheel was selected as the national symbol of child abuse prevention by Prevent Child Abuse America in 2008.
“A symbol of childhood happiness and whimsy, they are a poignant reminder of the bright futures all children deserve,” according preventchildabuse.org. “Positive childhood experiences in nurturing environments provide fertile ground for physical and mental health, learning, and social skills to flourish.”
The ceremony, sponsored by the Martin County Department of Social Services and Transit, featured District Court Judge Keith Mason of Washington. He spoke about working with struggling families.
“In my view, the work we do in the abuse, neglect and dependency court is the single most important job in district court. I am very grateful for the opportunity to grow in that field and be involved in the lives of families,” he said.
“My experience as a judge tells me we owe a debt of gratitude for the professionals who work in this field on a daily basis. We are very blessed in this district, and in Martin County, to have professional social workers, and other talented experts, who work in this field,” he continued.
“There are other roles as well, such as Guardians ad Litem and volunteers. These folks do a wonderful job just because they love kids and want to make a difference in their lives. There are also attorneys that work as advocates for children,” he added.
He said it is a common misconception that the courts always rule to take children away from families.
“Reunification is always our primary goal,” he said.
Mason said he wishes more people were aware of “ACEs,” or Adverse Childhood Experiences.
“This is when a child has been removed from a home, or witnessed domestic violence in their home or a child has experienced physical or mental abuse in their home. These are all types of adverse childhood experiences. They are types of trauma which can affect children their entire lives,” he added.
Adverse childhood experiences heavily impact vulnerable children.
“[ACEs] affect not only their mental health, but their decision-making later, as they grow. They can affect mental health issues and can keep [children] from being productive and helpful members of society,” he added.
ACEs have a tremendous toll.
“Research shows that children who suffer from adverse childhood experiences grow up to have more physical problems. They have greater instances of heart disease, greater instances of cancer and other greater physical problems,” he said.
The judge said other resources are sometimes necessary.
“As these problems multiply, they draw on the resources of our community – our doctors, our hospitals,” he said. “And, as a poor county, we don’t always have as many resources that we need to take care of our people – especially when it comes to mental health issues. We are really lacking in resources needed to deal with mental health issues.”
Mason said one of the most important things people can do is report child abuse or neglect.
“’If you see something, say something’ is the word to pass along to people,” he said.
Mason knows some people are afraid to get involved.
“They say, ‘I don’t want to be responsible for someone losing their children.’ Well, that is not the way to look at it. If you report something, the Department of Social Services is not going [immediately] take children out of the home. They are going to investigate. If that investigation reveals there is no issue, that child will stay in that home,” he said. “Even if the investigation reveals something is going on and the family is in need of help, their first avenue is always to try and set up in-home services for the child and family. This will allow them to get the help they need — but remain in the home.
“It is much rarer to have children who actually have to be removed from the home,” he said.
He said another way people can have an impact on abuse is to become advocates — by becoming foster parents or Guardians ad Litem.
During the ceremony, Martin County Manager U. James Bennett read the state proclamation on child abuse prevention given by N.C. Governor Roy Cooper.
Child Protective Services Supervisor Q’uintina Little read a moving poem by an unknown author, “There are Secrets at My House.”
Services Program Director Nancy Conner read out the names of all the children in North Carolina who, in the past year, lost their lives as the result of abuse or neglect.
First names of 28 children were read, along with their age. Ages ranged from a 6-day-old newborn to a 16-year-old teen.
After a moment of silence, Christine Chesson rang a bell 28 times to commemorate each of the lives cut short.
DSS Director Angela Ellis, who has been in social work for years, said no matter how many times she hears names of children who have died at the hands of abuse and neglect, she is moved.
She encouraged participants at the event to consider how they can make a difference in the lives of children.
“There is an old proverb that says, ‘it takes a village to raise a child.’”
She said Martin County needs to be the village “where children can be safe and have the love and support they need.”
One way to do that is becoming a foster parent.
And, “If you see something, say something.”
Conner, who has worked with DSS 22 years, said she has seen numerous difficult situations
“It takes its toll. I pray every morning on the way to work – I give the Lord my day,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot and learned a lot.
The reward, she said, is knowing she “is making a difference.”
For questions, or to volunteer, or information on becoming a Guardian ad Litem or a foster parent, call Martin County DSS at 252-789-4400.
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at enterprise@ncweeklies.com.