WILLIAMSTON – After 33 years a new name will fill a commission seat.
The town of Williamston Board of Commissioners recognized the official resignation of Commissioner Al Chesson at their meeting Monday.
Chesson filled the District Two commission seat for the town for the last 33 years.
According to a letter from Chesson, his resignation comes due to him moving out of town.
The guidelines for holding the position of commissioner requires the individual to be a permanent resident of the district he or she is representing.
Williamston Commissioner Jerry Knox made a motion to accepted Chesson’s letter of resignation. Commissioner Alton Moore offered a second. The motion was unanimously passed.
“I have enjoyed working with you. I have learned a lot from you and I appreciate you,” said Williamston Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown.
“I was approached 33 years ago from some local prominent citizens and business owners about running for commissioner. I have enjoyed serving. Williamston has a great staff. We all have tried to take the egos out and serve the citizens,” said Chesson.
The Williamston Town Administrator Eric Pearson thanked Chesson for his many years of service to the town.
“Thank you for all of the advice over the years,” he added.
Chesson’s resignation left the seat empty, and left the Williamston Commissioners with the task of selecting someone to fill the seat.
“There has been talk about advertising the position, but this has not been done in the past,” said Mayor Whichard-Brown.
She recommended the consideration of Dr. Dean McCall for the position.
Dr. McCall is a physical therapist and the owner of Roanoke Therapy Services.
Commissioner Knox made the motion to approved the appointment of Dr. McCall to the vacant commission seat. Commissioner Moore offered a second. It was unanimously approved.
Dr. McCall is scheduled to be sworn in at the next regularly scheduled town of Williamston Commissioners Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
Also in Monday’s meeting, the town of Williamston Commissioners unanimously voted to keep the lobby of town hall closed for an additional month.
During the August meeting, Pearson requested the commission to approve the closure of the lobby of town hall for the month of August.
The closure was due to several employees having training or being out on leave, and the increased number of COVID-19 cases throughout the county.
The request was unanimously approved, and it was agreed that the closure would be revisited in at September meeting.
During the meeting earlier this week, Pearson requested to keep the lobby closed for an additional month due to the continued increase of COVID-19 cases.
Commissioner Knox motioned to keep the lobby closed for another month and to revisit the situation at the next commissioners meeting. Commissioner Moore offered a second. The recommendation was unanimously approved.
Citizens can may use the drive-thru for town hall services or scheduled an appointment to meet with a specific department directly.