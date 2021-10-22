BEAR GRASS — “Strut Your Stuff” on over to the 2021 Bear Grass Chicken Mull Festival for activities, entertainment and, of course, chicken mull.
This Saturday, Oct. 23, the Bear Grass Chicken Mull Festival will be held in the Martin County community of Bear Grass. The event will begin at 9 a.m., and have a variety of entertainment and events throughout the day until 4 p.m.
According the committee member Tammy Taylor, motorists should be aware of a detour on Bear Grass Road on the day of the event.
“There will be limited traffic allowed through the area from 7:30 to about 8:30 a.m. Then after 8:30 a.m. the road will be closed for all traffic until after the festival,” Taylor added.
When the festival opens at 9 a.m., there will be something to do for everyone.
According to Taylor, there will be small rides for children up to about age 12. There will be a petting zoo, a chicken judging contest, and more.
There will be a classic car cruise-in from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. on the campus of Bear Grass Charter School, 6344 Bear Grass Rd. in Bear Grass.
There have been over 35 vendors sign up to participate at the festival, offering a variety arts and crafts, food, décor and information throughout the day.
There will be children’s clothes, Mary Kay, monogrammed items, hats, Scentsy and fall and Christmas décor.
A variety of foods during the event to soothe any type of craving. This year the festival will be home to sausage dogs, funnel cakes, fish, potatoes, barbecue, snow cones, collard sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers, cakes, coffee, lemonade and much more.
Informational services will be available from the Martin County Firearms Academy, Martin Community College, Sylvan Heights Bird Park, the Bear Grass Ruritans, Trillium Health Resources and Mast Pharmacy will be administering flu shots.
Live entertainment will begin at 10 a.m. and run the entire day.
The Bear Grass Charter School Marching Band will kick things off at 10 a.m. with the playing of the National Anthem, and then play some other selections until 10:30 a.m.
The Cool Breeze Steel Band will perform from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The Little Creek Band will perform from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Christopher Pierce will perform from 1 – 2 p.m., and the RT Johnson Band will perform from 2 – 4 p.m.
The main reason for the event, the chicken mull, will start being sold at 11 a.m., and typically sells out fast.
Taylor would like to thank all of the sponsors for their support of the 2021 Chicken Mull Festival, and a special thank you to the Bear Grass Volunteer fire Department for cooking the chicken mull.
The 2021 Chicken Mull Festival is expected to close around 5 p.m.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.