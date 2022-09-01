Chief Justice Paul Newby, left, Clerk of Court Tonya Leggett, Lt. Brandon Wynne and District Court Judge Regina Parker are pictured with the state seal Wynne carved out of wood that was presented to Newby.
Chief Justice Paul Newby, the 30th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. He first was elected to the Supreme Court as Associate Justice in 2004, then elevated to the highest judicial office in N.C. in the 2020 election.
Chief Justice Paul Newby, left, Clerk of Court Tonya Leggett, Lt. Brandon Wynne and District Court Judge Regina Parker are pictured with the state seal Wynne carved out of wood that was presented to Newby.
Contributed
Chief Justice Paul Newby, the 30th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. He first was elected to the Supreme Court as Associate Justice in 2004, then elevated to the highest judicial office in N.C. in the 2020 election.
Contributed
Chief Justice Paul Newby stands outside the Martin County Courthouse, his 85th to visit in the state.
Contributed
Chief Justice Paul Newby is pictured with Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning.
North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby visited the Martin County Courthouse recently as part of a state-wide, 100-county courthouse “thank you” tour.
Newby is the 30th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. He first was elected to the Supreme Court as Associate Justice in 2004, then elevated to the highest judicial office in N.C. in the 2020 election.
He spoke with judges and courthouse personnel thanking them for their hard work and dedication in keeping courts open and accessible to citizens.
“Judges and courthouse personnel are essential in fulfilling the Judicial Branch’s constitutional ‘open courts’ mandate to provide equal justice to all in a timely manner,” he said.
Newby has visited over 75 percent of the county courthouses in the state.
Martin County Clerk of Superior Court Tonya C. Leggett said she thought his visit to the Martin County Courthouse was his 83rd courthouse visited.
She said Newby’s visit was meaningful, especially to her staff.
“We (the Clerk’s Office) were the only judicial offices that did not close during COVID,” Leggett stated.
“Even though we didn’t have court every week — some of the courts were suspended for about a four-week period — my office never closed. We were still there, trying to help people,” she added. “The point of his visit was to come by and thank us for that dedicated service. He wanted to see the faces of the deputy clerks, assistant clerks – anybody who was there to help keep the court system going.”
Newby presented thank you cards and handed out judicial-seal pens to employees with 20-plus years of service.
“It was very kind of him to come. It meant a lot that he would take time out of his busy schedule to come to the courthouse and see what we actually do on a daily basis, and thank us for that service,” Leggett said. “It was really nice.”
Several in Martin County attended his visit, including members of the local bar, local and county attorneys, magistrates, clerk staff, county staff, county commissioners and members of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
Judge Newby was presented a wooden replica of the state seal carved by Brandon Wynne, a lieutenant with Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
“Brandon had made me one earlier,” said Leggett. “So, [District Court] Judge [Regina] Parker and I asked him to make one for us to give to Chief Justice Newby. He loved it.”
“I was deeply humbled by the gracious reception I received from judges and courthouse staff,” Newby said.
“These are the folks who do the heavy lifting and deserve all the credit for ensuring that North Carolinians have access to open courts and receive fair and impartial justice across the state.”
Newby’s multi-county tour began in May 2021. When completed, he will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina’s courthouses from Murphy to Manteo.
As Chief Justice, he is head of the Judicial Branch, a co-equal branch of state government with the Legislative and Executive branches. He is entrusted with leading the Judicial Branch and its more than 6,000 elected officials and employees.
The mission of the Judicial Branch is to provide open courts for the administration of justice without favor, denial, or delay.