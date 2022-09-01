North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby visited the Martin County Courthouse recently as part of a state-wide, 100-county courthouse “thank you” tour.

Newby is the 30th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. He first was elected to the Supreme Court as Associate Justice in 2004, then elevated to the highest judicial office in N.C. in the 2020 election.

