The following are safety tips from Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS Fire Chief Michael Peaks.
Three fires over the Christmas weekend prompted Chief Peaks to remind citizens of how to prevent fires and how to stay safe, especially when temperatures drop below freezing.
“Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS, along with the National Fire Protection Association, remind residents to never burn a candle on or near anything that can catch fire. Keep burning candles away from furniture, drapes, bedding, carpets, books, paper, flammable decorations, etc.,” he said.
“Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS and the National Fire Protection Association remind residents to only use fire pits outdoors, at least 10 feet away from anything that can burn,” he said. “Also, as a reminder, never leave any fire unattended even for a short period of time,” Peaks added.
When the weather is very cold outside, let water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipes – even at a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing because the temperature of the water running through it is above freezing.
Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals out of the reach of children.
Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.
Never thaw frozen pipes with a blow torch or other open flame. Use hot water or a UL listed device in the world, such as a handheld dryer.
While smoke alarms don’t prevent frozen pipes, they can aid in saving lives. Ensure your home has working smoke alarms and Carbon Monoxide (CO) alarms (if applicable).
Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS has a smoke alarm program and will install a free smoke alarm(s) for residents within the Williamston Fire District.
For additional information, contact Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS at (252) 792-3521.