“I’m just glad there’s somebody advocating for the children, and that they’re being taken care of,” said Martin County Commissioner David Gurganus.
Gurganus was responding to Martin County Chief Deputy Drew Robinson’s annual Community Child Protection Team report to the county board of commissioners.
Representing the team that oversees and investigates child welfare and protection reports, Robinson outlined the important responsibilities he and his fellow team members have.
“In May 1991 child community protection legislation was adopted establishing Community Child Protection teams. The teams across the state were tasked with using the interdisciplinary approach to address and combat the issue of child abuse and neglect in North Carolina,” Robinson said. “The community Child Protective Team mission statement is recognizing that child protection is the responsibility of everyone and responding to child protection needs is more effective before a child is harmed.”
The team of agency representatives, child advocates and citizens at large take action to identify and address problems of deficiencies in services and resources. The annual report to the board of county commissioners, in collaboration with community partners also assists in promoting public awareness while advocating for action that addresses the child protection needs in the county.
The community Child Protective team is made up of members from the Department of Social Services Director or her designee, a local law enforcement officer, the District Attorney or his designee, the Executive Director of the local Community Action agency, the Superintendent of Schools or his designee and a member of the county DSS board, the director of the health department or his designee and a local healthcare provider.
The team meets every other month to review cases brought before them and then analyzes the facts, looks for gaps in the system and what services could have been offered to prevent the situations at hand. All of our discussions take place behind closed doors and are protected by confidentiality agreements, according to Robinson.
“In 2022, the Martin County Community Child Protective Team went over six cases. And in those cases, some of the contributing factors that were identified were domestic violence, sexual abuse, mental health and unstable home life. Substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence and housing needs are the current major factors that are affecting our community,” stated Robinson.
In 2022, Martin County Department of Social Services assumed custody of 16 children under the age of 18 years old due to substance abuse, domestic abuse at home, mental health issues or possible physical abuse.
Also in 2022, Martin County DSS established permanence for 24 children. Of those 24, 15 received permanence by guardianship for custody with a family member. One received permanence with their foster parents. And six were returned to parents. Two, aged out and turned 18 years of age and returned home.
In total, 221 cases were reported to the DSS in 2022. In December, 2022 there remained 34 children from Martin County in Foster care.
“We realize that the children are our future and we work hard to do everything we can to make sure that we keep as many kids safe as possible. We appreciate your help,” said Robinson in closing.
“Again, I want to applaud you” said Gurganus. “There’s no greater sin in the world than for a child to be neglected in this day and time when there’s so much everywhere you look. The poor children, they just get lost in the shuffle and I’m grateful for your help.”