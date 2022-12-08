Until Sunday, Jan. 1, The Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights will be at 101 Dalton Dr, Windsor. The tradition continues with 500,000 lights. Although the town of Windsor purchased the lights, they will be displayed at the Hoggard farm.
Through Saturday, Dec. 10, the Hope Plantation will be offering tours at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. for $10 a person.
Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. — 5 p.m. Hamilton will hold their annual Christmas Parade downtown.
Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., the Williamston Police Department will hold a food and toy drive that will include carriage rides, photos with Santa, hot beverages and a dessert bar.
Friday, Dec. 9 from 7 p.m. — 8 p.m., the Historic St. Martin’s Church Christmas Service will be at the church located at 290 S. 1st St., in Hamilton.
Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., Bear Grass will hold their annual Christmas Parade. A Brunswick Stew fundraiser at the Bear Grass Volunteer Fire Rescue Dept. will be available immediately following the parade. Drop-in, or call ahead to order, 252-792-4540. Pints, $5. Quarts, $10. “When it’s gone, it’s gone.”
Saturday, Dec. 10 at 12 p.m., Oak City will hold their annual Christmas parade, downtown.
Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. The Albemarle Chorale will perform “Star of Wonder” at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Rd., Edenton.
Sunday, Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. — 5 p.m., the Martin County Historical Society’s 3rd annual Christmas Tour, sponsored by Martin County Tourism Development Authority, will showcase unique and historic properties in Martin County decorated for the Christmas season. This year’s event is free and includes refreshments at Historic Asa Biggs House on 100 E. Church St. Donations are appreciated and help support the Biggs House and future programming.
Sunday, Dec. 11, Piney Grove Baptist Church, 2925 Piney Grove Church Rd., will present “Meet me at the Manger,” a children and youth celebration at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 4 p.m. — 5 p.m. Robersonville will hold their annual Christmas Parade downtown.
Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m., Martin County Adult and Aging Services is throwing a county-wide senior Christmas Party, for adults 60 years old and older, at the Bob Martin Agricultural Center, 2900 N.C.-125 in Williamston.
Fri. – Mon. Dec. 16-19, the N.C. Black Bear Festival in Plymouth is presenting a Christmas Laser Light Show, which will have songs of the season synchronized with lasers dancing across the sky. Shows are at 5:30, 6:45 and 8 p.m. Drive in and watch from your vehicle. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and can be purchased at PlymouthNC-Events.com.
Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. Memorial Baptist Church at 109 W. Church St., will present “Christmas Is…Jesus” by the worship choir and Christmas Orchestra.
Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. Memorial Baptist Church at 109 W. Church St., will present “Christmas Eve was an O Holy Night” at the Community Christmas Tree on the church lawn.