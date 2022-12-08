Until Sunday, Jan. 1, The Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights will be at 101 Dalton Dr, Windsor. The tradition continues with 500,000 lights. Although the town of Windsor purchased the lights, they will be displayed at the Hoggard farm.

Through Saturday, Dec. 10, the Hope Plantation will be offering tours at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. for $10 a person.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.