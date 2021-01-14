Williamston – Due to concerns brought about by COVID-19, the leadership of Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 205 North Elm St., Williamston, has decided to cancel their annual celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“We encourage our local community to continue the ‘Dream’ of Dr. King,” church officials wrote, “through continuous service in our community and bring prayerful for our country.”
Church leaders say they look forward to opening the doors of their church again for worship.
Their food distribution is ready to serve each Tuesday from 3:30pm - 4:30pm.