WILLIAMSTON – Why the sudden changes?
This is the question several Martin County citizens asked the Martin County Commissioners during their meeting last week.
The question was asked during public comments regarding recent increases and decreases of the tax value of houses recently sold in Martin County.
Paul Roberson Jr., Broker in Charge of Roanoke Realty Team addressed the Martin County Commissioners regarding the visits and calls he had received from clients and citizens.
“Chairman Smith and County Commissioners, thank you for the opportunity to speak this evening. I am here to speak about the tax value increases on properties that have sold recently,” said Roberson.
According to Roberson, since the tax bills came out in August, his office has received many visits and calls from clients and citizens concerning the large increase in tax values for properties in 2021. Many tax values are near or, in some cases, above sales price.
“When I learned this was happening, I sought legal opinion from several real estate attorneys, and one of the attorneys contacted the North Carolina School of Government for guidance as well. The consensus across the board is that this broad tax value change targeting sales in not legal under the North Carolina General Statue 105-287,” he added.
According to Roberson, the assessor has the right to change values for certain things such as a complete remodel or addition.
“I am in multiple homes daily, and I assure you that there are few properties that have undergone major improvements to warrant steep increases in tax values,” he continued.
According to the documents presented by Roberson, The North Carolina Real Estate Commission and the Legal Department at the North Carolina Realtors have a fiduciary responsibility to publicly speak out against this and advocate for clients of the firm.
The Attorney for the North Carolina Real Estate Commission stated, “every agent doing business in the county must now disclose to potential buyers and lenders, that precedent exists and their tax values are likely to increase. Some buyers will no longer qualify for the home they want to purchase because their recurring debts will rise due to escrow increases.”
Roberson continued, “Martin County has the greatest opportunity in its history to increase its population, and tax base. Our agents have helped many call Martin County home from outside the area. The increase is not a correction for clerical errors, or for unpermitted improvements as the assessor’s office suggests.”
“Along with the rest of the country, Martin County is experiencing inflation in the housing market due to a lack of inventory caused by the historically low mortgage rates spurring new buyers in the market. I will remind you the statue we discussed earlier prohibits tax value increases outside of the county-wide reapprasial year due to inflation, deflation or other economic changes affecting the county. Changes of this nature require the commissioners to pass an interim reevaluation,” Roberson closed.
Next to the podium was Roanoke Realty Team Agent Angela Waters to share her finding with the Martin County Commissioners.
“The issue is on the tax increase we are seeing on sold properties in our county. I looked at 193 that I have access to in the MLS. There were 118 properties that the tax value increased. There were 11 properties that the tax value decreased. There were 64 that stayed the same that sold close to tax value or below,” she stated.
According to Waters, what this has caused is attorneys have not collected enough money for taxes for the year as the seller is responsible from the day of closing to the end of the year.
“So when the new taxes come out the new buyer is going to get a bill from the escrow agent stating they have not collected enough in the escrow for the taxes to be paid. They are going to ask for a lump sum of money to pay the taxes then they are going to increase their house payment so the proper funds are there for the following year. This is going to cause people not to be able to afford their house payment,” said Waters.
She stated that she couldn’t figure out how the increase was figured.
Some percents are four percent, some 10 percent, some 78 percent and some 100 percent.
“I can give you an example of my client when they closed the first of August. The tax value was $124,230. On Sept. 3, the value went to $183,700. however, if you look at the tax card its going to show a prior amount of $142,890. This is because whomever is increasing the values is using the 2009 reevaluation rate instead of the 2017 rate. This is being done so that it doesn’t look like the increase was that much,” she added.
Waters stressed she was not pointing fingers, but just wanted the problem fixed and done right for the clients.
Mike Councilman, of 208 Park Dr. in Williamston, said his tax bill had an $1,100 a year increase, from $600 to $1,700 a year.
“Whats upsetting me is the taxes should be lower. I received a letter showing my taxes were three times higher than they should be. North Carolina only changes its rate every eight years. This is one of the reasons I moved here,” he added.
Martin County homeowner Devin Onks, says the value of his home went from $111,000 to $134,000 to $198,000.
“There is only a select few reasons to increase the tax value and that does not apply to my house. Things like this is going to cause people to allow foreclosure on their homes because they can not afford the increase. Someone needs to be held accountable,” he said.
Mandy Bullock recently purchased a house on Ralph Taylor Road in Williamston and said it was brought to her attention that the property taxes had been changed, and increased immediately after the purchase of her home.
“My husband and I recently purchased a new home in Martin County. We set up our new home payments to include escrow. Less than a month after purchase, our home now has more than a $50,000 increase in tax value. Our current escrow payments were not calculated for this increase. It has not been eight years since the last tax increase on the property. I understand the housing prices on the market have risen recently and that may be an incentive to increase tax values, but I plead for you to consider the long term complications and ethics of such a practice,” said Bullock.
Martin County Commission Chairman Ronnie Smith said he would take all of the concerns and turn them over to Martin County Manager U. James Bennett and the Martin County Tax Assessor Elisha Hardison.
“Research needs to be done, and each individual needs to be contacted,” said Smith.
Hardison did not comment on the situation at the meeting.
Smith said he would like this concern put on the agenda for next month’s meeting.
The next regularly schedule Martin County Commissioners Meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.