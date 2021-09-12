One of Martin County’s true gentlemen was laid to rest Saturday, Sept. 4.
Clarence Earl Biggs, 81, who was known for his love of education, Martin County, the E.J. Hayes Alumni Association and Martin Community College, passed away Aug. 25.
Mr. Biggs was loved and respected throughout Martin County and is being remembered for his hard work, dedication to the county and to education and for all his support of his former students.
“A person whom I’ll never forget… Mr. Clarence Earl Biggs was my favorite teacher in high school,” Williamston Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown said. “Mr. Biggs was the most dedicated teacher I’ve ever known. He would go above and beyond with his students’ learning what he was teaching us.
“I’ve known him to stay after school many days to help those of us in need with our science projects,” she continued. “He wouldn’t ‘float’ his students through his class; he made sure we would have a passing grade.”
Whichard-Brown said the two also served together on the E.J. Hayes Alumni Association Board of Directors, where she said they became close friends.
“Once elected mayor, I don’t know of anyone more proud of me than Mr. Biggs,” she said. “He even told me that he kept a scrapbook for articles that appeared in the newspaper about me.
“He mailed me inspirational greeting cards with words of encouragement from time to time,” she added. “I just can’t say enough about my favorite teacher, my mentor, my friend.”
Mr. Biggs taught at E.J. Hayes High School before moving on to Martin Community College, where he spent 23 years as Dean of Students. He also served as Interim President of MCC three times and was granted the status of Dean Emeritus by the MCC Board of Trustees in 1992.
Judy Jennette, Director of Communications for MCC, said Mr. Biggs meant a lot to the college.
“Clarence Biggs was one of the heavy lifters in the growth and development of Martin Community College,” she said. “He understood the tremendous value of having a community college in Martin County and worked tirelessly to make it strong and vibrant.
“Even after his retirement, he continued to support the college through its foundation,” Jennette continued. “He served first as a board member and then as a board member emeritus. He also donated significant scholarship funds for students. His passion for education will always burn bright at MCC.”
Bear Grass Mayor Charlotte Griffin was a longtime friend of Mr. Biggs and worked with him when she served on the board of trustees at MCC.
She said the two were only a few years apart in age and grew up together in Martin County. She said as they got older the two worked together on committees and other areas of service.
“His service to the college was invaluable in many respects,” Griffin said. “He was there for a long time and was always willing to step up.
“His focus was always education,” Griffin continued. “He wanted everyone to be well-educated. He truly believed education could make a difference in somebody’s life. He felt he was a prime example of that.”
Griffin said while she considers herself loud, Mr. Biggs was a quiet man who was also able to persuade people without them feeling pushed or shoved.
“I considered Clarence a friend,” she said. “He always had something he was looking to accomplish.”
Mr. Biggs is survived by a son, Toron Rodgers, and a grandson, Jaiden.
Those wishing to honor his memory can donate to:
* Elizabeth City State University Foundation C.E. Biggs Emergency Loan Fund, P.O. Box 1467, Elizabeth City, NC 27906;
* E.J. Hayes Alumni Association in memory of C.E. Biggs, P.O. Box 1142, Williamston, NC 27892; or
* Martin Community College Foundation Clarence Biggs Continuing Education Scholarship, 1161 Kehukee Park Rd., Williamston, NC 27892.
“What more can be said of you when someone hears your name than to say ‘he’s a really nice man’,” Griffin said. “Clarence was a really nice man. Just about everyone who heard of his passing said ‘he was a nice man’ or ‘he was a really good person.’ That’s a great legacy. We should all be so fortunate.”