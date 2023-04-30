Driving along back roads it may appear there are a lot of Cloudwyze linemen stringing high-speed Internet cable throughout Martin County. It doesn’t appear that way to Cloudwyze outside Vice President Kyle Lefelhoc.

In a recent Cloudwyze progress report to the Martin County Commissioners, Lefelhoc reported the company is about 60 days behind in it’s effort to connect the areas of the county the company was awarded through Great Grants. The reason for the delay is attributed to less cable crews on location than originally planned for, due to a slow permitting process.

