Driving along back roads it may appear there are a lot of Cloudwyze linemen stringing high-speed Internet cable throughout Martin County. It doesn’t appear that way to Cloudwyze outside Vice President Kyle Lefelhoc.
In a recent Cloudwyze progress report to the Martin County Commissioners, Lefelhoc reported the company is about 60 days behind in it’s effort to connect the areas of the county the company was awarded through Great Grants. The reason for the delay is attributed to less cable crews on location than originally planned for, due to a slow permitting process.
The permit back up is the result of an abundant amount of permit requests and a less than fully staffed department.
Raising praise for the department staff, Lefelhoc claimed the problem exists throughout other counties also.
“The amount of crews we would like to bring in would overwhelm the area. We have three crews working now. When we move into an area we like to have between eight to 10 crews just to get in and build quickly,” said Lefelhoc.
The holdup in progress is due to the locates in town and the ‘dig tickets’ needed to be able to string the cable. Locates are the flags and paint spots used to signify a variety of underground hazards.
Lefelhoc went on to explain that permitting is also a hold up. Often permits take 30 — 60 days to receive approval.
Currently it is taking 90 to 120 days due to the amount of permit requests being processed.
“We’ve got our Williamston build, which anybody that’s been driving through town knows — you’ve seen crews and orange pipes sticking out of the ground. Then we also have our grants that are currently going through process,” Lefelhoc said. “For the build here in Williamston, we are about 77 percent complete and that’s a good thing. We’re getting pretty close. It’s about 2000 passings. Once we get that list there’s a lot of folks that’ll be able to get high speed internet in a quick manner.”
The process has not been without its challenges to the crews, to the company and to the investors, according to Lefelhoc.
“We have crews that are needing a certain amount of footage for them to stay busy and pay their folks. Then there’s pressure from our investors and our management,” explained the vice president.
A monumental challenge that had to be navigated was the locate map Cloudwyze assumed they would be provided with, by the town of Williamston. Realizing there was a backup with locate tickets, Cloudwyze hired a third party locator to speed up the process. The town of Williamston is still involved in the locating process and still needs to sign off on the permit, according to Lefelhoc.
Lefelhoc looks forward to being able to operate in more rural areas.
“As we get out in the rural area, there’s less utilities out there that we’re having to deal with. You know, there’s a lot more open area. We can bring in more crews,” he said.
Lefelhoc explained they are currently finishing the 2020 Great Grant award area which needs to be completed by the end of 2023. They are now waiting for the final documentation for the 2022 Great Grant award.
“With all the grants out there we want to keep them locked in and keep them digging,” said Lefelhoc, in reference to meeting grant deadline requirements.
Leflehoc suggested the board form a Broadband Committee to be available for monthly updates. It is part of the process Cloudwyze uses in other counties and is planning on implementing it in Martin County.
Commission Chairman Ronnie Smith concurred with the possibility of a broadband committee and will research its formation.