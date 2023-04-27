Fayetteville - After serving the country at home and abroad and rising to the rank of Colonel, 33-year Marine Corps veteran, attorney and community leader Tim Dunn has filed paperwork with the state board of elections to run for North Carolina Attorney General.
“Today, I am making it official,” said Dunn. “My entire life has been dedicated to protecting our American values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. From my work as a military prosecutor helping lead the special tribunal against Saddam Hussein for crimes against humanity to my work here in North Carolina representing at-risk youth and the veteran and military community, I am ready for my next mission.
“Now, however, the fight for our shared values won’t bring me to the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan, but instead to Raleigh as North Carolina’s chief law enforcement official,” he continued. “I am running for Attorney General to do the work, serve our state, and continue the fight for Democracy, Freedom, and the Rule of Law.
A native of Fayetteville, Dunn is a graduate of North Carolina public schools, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Campbell University School of Law. He later joined the Marine Corps and served as a U.S. Marine Prosecutor, Judge Advocate and Chief of Staff.
He served deployments in the Persian Gulf, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan where he helped execute high-level combat and legal operations. This work included serving as a senior advisor to the Iraqi Special Tribunal against Saddam Hussein for genocide and crimes against humanity.
For his service, Dunn was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Meritorious Service Medal amongst other commendations and awards.
“Growing up in Fayetteville, I learned from a young age love of God and Country. I also learned that faith without works is dead. So after 33 years as a Marine, I cannot sit on the sidelines and watch idly by as the values I fought to protect — democracy, freedom, and the rule of law — are under threat by politics as usual,” he said. “That’s why after lots of thought, prayer and counsel from friends and family, I am excited to be running for Attorney General of the great state of North Carolina. I look forward to earning the support of North Carolinians all across our great state”