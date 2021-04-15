WILLIAMSTON – Joint efforts among local law enforcement have resulted in 18 drug arrests since February.
During the past several months, investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and detectives with the Williamston Police Department and the Martin County Narcotics Unit have been conducting covert narcotics operations within Martin County and Williamston.
According to officials with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, these types of operations and investigations target those within the community who illegally distribute controlled substances.
The following suspects have been arrested since February 2021.
David Clinton Pierce Jr., 64, 1145 Ralph Taylor Road, Williamston, was charged with three counts of trafficking in opium and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II. Pierce was issued a $100,000 bond.
Javon Rameke Beach, 30, 334 Haven Drive, Apt. Q4, Greenville, was charged with three counts trafficking in heroin; three counts possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin and three counts sell or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school or park. Beach received a $100,000 bond.
Nasir Omarae Gray, 22, 104 North Sylvan Drive, Greenville, was charged with five counts conspiracy to traffic heroin and two counts conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana. Bond for Gray was set at $350,000.
Tiffany Blaire Hardison, 38, 5276 N.C. 171, Jamesville, was charged with possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation. Bond for Hardison was set at $30,000.
Quindarien Deshonn Rascoe, 26, 220 Henderson Street, Williamston, was charged with two counts possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II and sell or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school or park. Rascoe received a $25,000 bond.
Ali Basir Harget, 18, 208 Wildcat Road, Williamston, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine;
possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm. Bond for Harget was set at $50,000.
Charles Laquaze Hill, 38, 98 Willow Drive, Williamston, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana. Bond was issued at $10,000.
Derrick Gerard Outlaw, 39, 103 Brantville Lane, Windsor, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin; possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $100,000.
Dylan Christian Carroll, 20, 2188 Robert Taylor Road, Williamston, was charged with possession of heroin. Carroll received a $15,000 bond.
Andrea Mae Whitaker, 26, 1265 Sweet Home Road, Williamston, was charged with possession of heroin and given a $100,000 bond.
Jermaine Stewart Clegg, 34, 101 Roberson Street Apt. C, Williamston, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II. Bond was set at $20,000.
Marcus Lamont Williams, 47, 107 North Pearl Street, Williamston, was charged with two counts possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine and sell or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school or park. Bond was set at $100,000.
Eric Oneal Brown, II, 22, 413 West Church Street, Williamston, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana. Brown was given a $10,000 bond.
Jaquan Marquis Durham, 27, 16440 N.C. 125, Williamston, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana and sell or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school of park. Bond was set at $15,000.
Desmond Jamar Smith, 35, 2201 Morehead Avenue, Durham, was charged with trafficking in opium, possession with intent to manfacture, sell or deliver schedule II, two counts possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle to keep or store controlled substances. Bond was set at $250,000.
Adrian Demont Jones, 36, 1759 N.C. 45, Colerain, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond was set at $30,000.
Dequan Louis Daniels, 29, 1024 Water Street, Jamesville, was charged with three counts possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $1,000,000.
Christopher Trey Williams, 26, 1547 Kelly Circle, Grimesland. was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine. Bond was set at $250,000.