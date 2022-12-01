A collision that could have caused a catastrophic chain of events, had U.S 64 backed up for more than two hours outside of Williamston Monday, Nov. 21.

No injuries occurred when an East-bound truck, pulling a trailer loaded with heavy equipment, collided with a bear. The trailer jack-knifed, overturned and hit a car traveling in the same direction beside it.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.