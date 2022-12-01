...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Collision with bear on U.S 64 stopped traffic for hours
A collision that could have caused a catastrophic chain of events, had U.S 64 backed up for more than two hours outside of Williamston Monday, Nov. 21.
No injuries occurred when an East-bound truck, pulling a trailer loaded with heavy equipment, collided with a bear. The trailer jack-knifed, overturned and hit a car traveling in the same direction beside it.
Austin Lee McDonald, of McDonald Brothers Grading LLC in Walnut Cove, (near Winston-Salem) was hauling a small excavator on a trailer east on N.C. 64 around 6:30 p.m., when a bear ran out in front of him.
McDonald struck the bear and lost control of the trailer. It jack-knifed, overturned in the roadway, and hit the vehicle traveling east in the lane beside him, driven by Blaine Prescott McDowell of Scotland Neck. Neither McDonald or McDowell were hurt.
According to the Department of Transportation, one reason for the traffic delay was due to the overturned machinery, which began leaking hydraulic fluid onto the roadway, requiring DOT cover the spill with sand and clean up before cars were allowed to travel again.
According to a report by DOT Trooper Wooten, neither car was exceeding the posted speed limit of 70 mph.