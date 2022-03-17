The Martin County Commissioners unanimously approved a $1,000 incentive for each full- and part-time county employee last week.
According to Martin County Manager U. James Bennett, the commission board has been discussing giving a second incentive to all county employees for their dedication and hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The incentives would come from from an allotment of CARES funding given to the county.
According to Finance Director Cindy Ange, there are approximately 161 full-time and 22 or 23 part-time employees.
“Blessings come when God sends them, and this was a blessing. When blessings come you should share it. We should spread the incentives across the board,” said Martin County Chairman Ronnie Smith.
“We need to be fair and consistent. We have the money,” Smith added.
“Would this be on top of other bonuses or salary percentages increases also being received by employees?” asked Commissioner David “Skip” Gurganus.
“Yes, employees would receive all other applicable bonuses and salary percentage increases. This incentive is a one-time payment and would be taxed. This is based on the second round of funding. The employees have already received a bonus from the first round,” said Chairman Smith.
“Would commissioners be excluded?” asked Commissioner Gurganus.
“Anyone receiving a paycheck would receive an incentive. But anyone has the right to forfeit their incentive,” Smith said.
Commissioner Emily Biggs made a motion to distribute $1,000 incentives to all full and part-time employees that are employed with the county effective March 9. The vote was unanimously passed 4-0. Commissioner Joe Ayers was absent.
The next regularly scheduled Martin County Commissioners Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.