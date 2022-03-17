WILLIAMSTON - Community grants are now available.
The Martin County Community Foundation Board of Advisors is accepting grant applications from non-profits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for non-profit organizations serving the local community in Martin County, and will be awarded from the community grant-making fund.
Grants typically range from $500 to $1,000.
Applications were available beginning Friday, March 11, and the deadline is noon Tuesday, April 12.
“Our community is better because of our non-profit organizations. We are thrilled to continue our tradition of serving these institutions in Martin County by offering these grants,” said Board President Gary Sproat.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, out-of-state travel or individuals.
Funds are awarded by the Martin County Community Foundation Board of Advisors, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF).
Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying.
For more information, contact Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6727 or via email at asorhagen@nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the Martin County Community Foundation
The Martin County Community Foundation (MCCF) is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. MCCF was founded in 2004 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership – all for the benefit of Martin County.
The MCCF board advises the Martin County Community Fund, the unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually.
Advisory board members live and work in Martin County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities.
In addition to Sproat, board members include Chase Conner (vice president), Susan Dunlow (treasurer and secretary), Loyall Corey, Kasey Fletcher, Leslie Johnson, Jerry McCrary, Lucia Peel, Amy Swain and Nancy Winslow.
The Martin County Community Foundation, through the NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals.
About the North Carolina Community Foundation
The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988.
With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.
NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels.
For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.