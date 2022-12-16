Snow Hill - Congressman-elect Don Davis (NC-01) was elected unanimously to represent members of the Region 7 Congressional Delegation on the powerful House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee for the 118th Congress.

“I am honored and humbled by the confidence my colleagues have in me to represent our region. I look forward to working to ensure our delegation is in the best position to help advance legislation that will improve the lives of our constituents,” said Congressman-elect Davis.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.