Snow Hill - Congressman-elect Don Davis (NC-01) was elected unanimously to represent members of the Region 7 Congressional Delegation on the powerful House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee for the 118th Congress.
“I am honored and humbled by the confidence my colleagues have in me to represent our region. I look forward to working to ensure our delegation is in the best position to help advance legislation that will improve the lives of our constituents,” said Congressman-elect Davis.
Davis is the only freshman elected nationally as a regional representative to serve on the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee in the 118th Congress.
“As a member of the House Democratic leadership team, I am ready to build on the progress we have made by delivering new and meaningful results for the American people,” Davis added.
The Steering and Policy Committee is responsible for appointing members of the House Democratic Caucus to committee seats and advising Democratic leadership on policy matters.
Region 7 consists of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The nation consists of 12 regions. As the region’s representative, Davis will succeed Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09).
The 118th Congress convenes on January 3, 2023, when Davis and other newly elected members will take the oath of office.