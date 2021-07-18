WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chase Conner is stepping down to be the new Longleaf Success Coach/Advisor at Martin Community College.
“We are excited to welcome Chase to the Martin Community College family. His passion for and knowledge about Martin County and eastern North Carolina make him the ideal person to help 2021 high school graduates successfully navigate their academic journey at Martin Community College as they prepare for immediate entry into the workforce or transition to a senior institution,” said Martin Community College President Wesley Beddard. “His work with area businesses and employers will be invaluable as he helps establish the Career Center and Placement Office at the college.”
He will be working to develop a new career center at the college.
“The Chamber has been blessed with having Chase the last couple of years. We are going to miss him greatly, but are happy that he will still be apart of the community,” said Martin County Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Kasey Fletcher.
Conner was named Executive Director of the Martin County Chamber of Commerce in June 2019. Under his leadership, the Chambers’ impact has grown significantly.
In addition to serving on several committees and boards for local and regional organizations, Conner has worked alongside community leaders on important economic development projects, small business recovery taskforces, workforce development initiatives and organized many community events and fundraisers in the area.
“I am so grateful for the connections I’ve made and the progress we have made as a group to better our community and businesses at the Chamber,” said Conner. “While I am stepping away from the Chamber as Director, I am not stepping away from the community. I still planned to be heavily involved in the development of Martin County. I am excited to serve in my new role at Martin Community College helping connect students to careers right here in Martin County.”
The Chamber is continuing their summer programs is planning is already underway for fall events.
“We are looking forward to the Chamber’s future and finding another director to help continue building up our Martin County community,” said Fletcher.
If interested in applying for the open executive director position, send resume, cover letter and references to martinchambernc@gmail.com.