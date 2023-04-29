The counties of Bertie, Martin, Halifax, Hertford, and Northampton and thirty-eight (38) municipalities within these counties have formed the Choanoke Home Consortium with a mission to support Affordable Housing options in the region.
The consortium has been approved by Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and this approval allows the consortium to submit a five-year Consolidated Plan and an Annual Action Plan with goals for the funding that HUD will allocate to the Home Consortium each year.
The Consortium conducted a Housing Needs Assessment of the region, and that data was used to draft the Plans.
The work to form a consortium began as the result of a need assessment by the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation that identified affordable housing as a major need in the five counties.
The Foundation has worked since 2019 with East Carolina University, the Rural Center, local governments and other partners to identify programs that could impact local affordable housing needs.
This partnership led to the designation of the area as a Home Consortium and thus, the ability to receive direct HUD funding.
For questions or additional information about Choanoke Home Consortium contact the following county representatives: Martin: Frank Halsey, Administrative Officer,(frank.halseymartincounty@ncgov.com).
Northampton: Franklin Williams, Economic Development Developer, (franklin.williams@nhcnc.net); or CADA: Chris Moody, Executive Director, (cmoody@nc-cada.org).