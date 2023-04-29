The counties of Bertie, Martin, Halifax, Hertford, and Northampton and thirty-eight (38) municipalities within these counties have formed the Choanoke Home Consortium with a mission to support Affordable Housing options in the region.

The consortium has been approved by Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and this approval allows the consortium to submit a five-year Consolidated Plan and an Annual Action Plan with goals for the funding that HUD will allocate to the Home Consortium each year.