...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...1 to 2 inches of snow expected. * WHERE...Pitt, Washington and Martin Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. &&