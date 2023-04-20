It has to do with the ups and downs of business. In this case, the saying, ‘If it isn’t broken don’t fix it’ does not apply to the Martin County EMS system currently in place.
The present-day system, although not broken, is in need of an upgrade and a considerable revamping, according to a recent report presented to the Martin County Commissioners.
One reason is the system is stressed is due to the increase in calls and the decrease in volunteers.
However, a system revamp requires a substantial increase in the yearly EMS budget. The CrisisTEC proposal includes a budget increase of $480,000 for the upcoming budget cycle with substantial increases over the next five years.
With a focus on the upgrade, and through a grant provided by the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the county contracted with CrisisTEC last fall to develop a five-year plan outlining steps for improvement to the system. CrisisTEC is an EMS Consulting and Training firm specializing in emergency system analysis.
CrisisTEC President Scot Brooks highlighted the needed upgrades while summarizing the company’s plan developed over the past six months. The task was to provide an efficient, cost-effective emergency medical services safety net and to collaborate with the community and healthcare partners to enhance services and improve the health and well-being of the community.
“Overall, the current structure for providing emergency medical services to the citizens of Martin County has served honorably for many years,” said Brooks. “However, it is in desperate need for vision, direction, guidance, command and control and additional financial support since call volume has increased dramatically over the years.
“The demand on volunteers has increased and the hours that it takes to train someone to provide emergency medical care has continually gone up,” explained Brooks. “The amount of hours needed for a volunteer to maintain certification or credentials has continually increased the requirements for certification and continuing education. These all take personal time away from the volunteers, often limiting the volunteer pool.”
He continued, “Our strategic goals were to come up with areas to improve care management providers in order to maximize resources, improve processes and systems to meet the needs of the community and to recruit, retain, and develop an effective workforce.”
A high percentage of medical responders live in Martin County, but work in other areas. A total of 177 emergency medical first responders reside in Martin County including 28 paramedics, 45 advanced EMT personnel, 84 basic EMT personnel and 20 emergency responders. Brooks advised the board the number was considerably higher than per capita than most surrounding counties.
Recruitment and retention strategies, along with training, education and overall service improvement were highlighted in the report. Expanding access to EMS services by increasing the number of ambulances and medical personnel in the county, improving the quality of EMS services by implementing new training and education programs for Medical Responders and EMTs and increasing efficiency of EMS services by implementing new technology and workflow processes were priorities.
The plan also includes a number of specific goals and objectives, including reducing the average response time for EMS calls, increasing the number of patients who receive advanced life support and reducing the number of unnecessary EMS transports.
The company conducted an employee volunteer satisfaction survey along with a customer service satisfaction survey. Of the responses from the employees, just over 62 percent of those had greater than 10 years of experience. Of those seven percent were paramedics, 65 percent were advanced DMTs, while 23 percent had basic training.
Brooks attributes an employee retention problem to low pay, no benefits, and no opportunity for professional growth.
“Their responsibilities keep growing without compensation, funding issues, not enough help, motivation or drive,” Brooks reported.
Other data was accumulated for Martin County citizens asked what they considered acceptable response time.
Of those surveyed 12 percent felt four minutes was adequate response time, 34 percent thought seven minutes acceptable and 38 percent chose10 minutes Just under 85 percent of those surveyed thought response time should be under 10 minutes and 75 percent ranked the level of services above average.
“That’s a testament to your providers, to your volunteers, helping their neighbors serving their fellow citizen,” said Brooks. “They’ve been there, they’ve done that, and almost 45 percent of those responses thought the billing process was below average.”
While the CrisisTEC plan is phased in over five years, and still has to be reviewed, Brooks is suggesting further supporting the current volunteer and career agencies with an increased level of financial commitment.
Brooks is suggesting entering into performance based contracts with the current EMS companies providing service to Martin County.
The board thanked Brooks’ for his input and will review the proposal and will further discuss the recommendations with Brooks.