WILLIAMSTON - A familiar face will be stepping in as the new director of the Martin County Chamber of Commerce.
April Cooper, who has served as Membership and Marketing Coordinator since 2019, has assumed the role following the resignation of Rebecca Harned.
Cooper has been an integral part of the Chamber’s operation and looks to continue that work.
“I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of the Martin County Chamber of Commerce for the past five years, and it is my pleasure to be able to step into the role of director,” she said. “I look forward to helping the chamber expand in many ways.
“Although this is a great opportunity, it comes at a bittersweet time,” Cooper continued. “Rebecca has been a great asset to the Martin County Chamber and she will be greatly missed. I have learned so much by working alongside her. And most importantly, Rebecca has become a wonderful friend. I wish her nothing but the best in this new endeavor she is about to embark on.”
Harned, who stepped down May 3, had been the chamber’s director since the fall of 2021. She resigned to pursue other interests.
“I have been truly blessed to have the opportunity to serve through my work at the chamber,” she said. “I have met so many wonderful people here in Martin and Washington counties who have enriched my life experience as I have come to know and work with them.
“My wish is that, as a result, I have left a footprint for others to follow and planted seeds which will reap only continued success for the chamber of commerce,” she added.
Chamber Board Chair Heather Wilkerson said she was both thankful for Harned and looking forward to Cooper’s future leadership.
“We will miss Rebecca’s leadership,” she said. “In her short time at the chamber, Rebecca has made a number of positive impacts within the organization, notably bringing Washington County into the fold. At the same time, we are thrilled to see April take on this new role as she knows the chamber better than anyone.”
For her part, Harned also praised Cooper’s abilities and the future of the chamber.
“I am honored to have worked with April, blessed with her friendship, and am so very proud of her accomplishments and tireless dedication to the chamber these past years,” she said. “April’s transition to the director position is a natural progression for her, very much earned and well deserved. I know she will continue the wonderful momentum and growth the chamber has experienced during my brief time here.”
The chamber is currently gearing up for spring and summer programs and has already begun planning for the fall.