At a recent meeting of the Martin County Board of Commissioners, Sheriff Tim Manning was pleased to present Corporal Stephen Pearson with the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission Advanced Law Enforcement Award.
The Advanced Law Enforcement Award is a prestigious award and is reserved for the elite of law enforcement officers in North Carolina.
To be eligible to receive this award, Corporal Pearson completed a substantial amount of in-service training and was recommended by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Commission.
Corporal Pearson has been employed with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office since June of 2013 and is currently assigned as a School Resource Officer at South Creek Middle/High School. Corporal Pearson holds B.S. Degree in Criminal Justice and a Master of Science Degree; both from East Carolina University.