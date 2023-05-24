Correction: Martin County Schools budget May 24, 2023 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In last week’s story on the Martin County Schools’ budget, there was an error. The auditorium referenced in the story was the Martin County Auditorium. There is no auditorium at the Innovation Campus.The Enterprise regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music School Systems Latest eEditionThe Enterprise Get The App! Enterprise Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesEight Martin County citizens honored for volunteerismChandler earns Morehead-Cain ScholarshipCulinary education, entertainment headed to Martin CountySchool budget request presented to commissionersSartain hired as RHS football coachBlack coffee on the mountaintop...Two crashes cause one death, havoc in Martin CountyMartin County Crime BlotterCounty Subdivision draft available for reviewNorth Carolinian expanded the country... Images