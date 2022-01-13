All 100 counties in North Carolina have signed on to a $26 billion settlement with large pharmaceutical distributors over their role in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic, the state attorney general said Wednesday.
The settlement with Carinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson, part of a civil suit brought nationally against the companies, will help fund treatment and recovery services locally, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said.
Martin County Commissioner Ronnie Smith was among local officials who provided support to encourage North Carolina governments to sign on to the agreement, Stein said. The state’s 46 largest municipalities also signed on.
In 2020, opioid overdose deaths rose to 93,000, a nearly 30 percent increase from the previous year. According to the N.C. State Center for Health Statistics, the number of unintentional opioid overdose deaths has more than doubled in the past decade.
The agreement will grant North Carolina $750 million for opioid treatment and recovery resources. 51 states and territories have also signed on to the agreement.
“Today’s milestone demonstrates the unique and powerful partnership between the state and our local governments to help those devastated by the opioid crisis. This money will give us a real, fighting chance to get help now for the North Carolinians who need it,” Stein said in a news release.
When the agreement was reached in July, Stein said, “While no amount of money will ever be enough, this settlement will force these drug companies to pay a historic amount of money to bring much-needed treatment and recovery services to North Carolina communities and to change their business practices so that something like this never happens again.”
The agreement states $21 billion will be paid over 18 years, with Johnson & Johnson paying up to $5 billion over nine years.
The full agreement can be found at ncdoj.gov.