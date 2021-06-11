WILLIAMSTON – The budget was passed, but not without debate.
The Martin County Commissioners met Wednesday, June 8 to hold a public hearing in regards to the proposed 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
There was not much input from citizens, but several commissioners made their opinions known.
The 2021-2022 proposed fiscal year budget included changes to the pre-65 retiree insurance plans, a cost-of-living adjustment for county employees and a pay increase for the county commissioners.
The proposed budget did not include a tax rate increase. The ad valorem tax rate will remain the same at 81 cents per $100 valuation.
According to Martin County Manager U. James Bennett, the county had a tax rate increase in the fiscal year 2018-2019 from 79 cents to 81 cents per $100 valuation. There was also a tax rate increase in the 2016-2017 fiscal year from 73 cents to 79 cents.
The county has not given a cost of living adjustment increase to employees for the fiscal year budgets 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. this year’s proposed budget includes a two percent increase for employees.
Trends show appropriation from the Total Fund Balance for the 2019 fiscal year of $2,835,833, the 2020 fiscal year of $2,837,444, the 2021 fiscal year of $3,930,974 and the 2022 fiscal year of $1,375,610.
The county has shown a decrease in expenses for the pre-65 retirees insurance over the last several fiscal years. The fiscal year 2018-2019 showed approximately $269,118, fiscal year 2019-2020 showed approximately $244,745 and the fiscal year 2020-2021 showed $228,590.
The county budget is composed of revenues and expenditures for several funds, including the General Fund, the Water District Funds and other funds.
The county’s proposed 2021-2022 fiscal year budget included a total of $32,826,348 for appropriations.
The proposed budget included $3,709,547 for total general government. Public safety was appropriated $6,742,373. Transportation, including the airport and Martin County Transit, was appropriated $1,309,112. Environmental Protection was appropriated $2,760,840, Economical and physical development was appropriated $1,209,977.
Human services was appropriated $7,122,232. This included $378,733 for the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department.
Education was appropriated $8,604,682. Of the education fund, Martin County Schools would receive $7,518,432, and Martin Community College would receive $1,086,250.
Culture and recreation would be appropriated $160,074. Water and sewer would be appropriated $160,074. There would be approximately $987,302 appropriated as transfers to other funds.
Martin County officials are estimating a total revenue of $32,826,348 during the upcoming fiscal year. This estimate includes $21,770,028 from taxes, $279,000 from permits and fees, $6,561,406 from intergovernmental revenues, $2,510,465 from sales and services, $309,300 is labeled as miscellaneous, $20,000 from other financing resources and $1,376,149 from transfers.
The items up for debate were the changing of the pre-65 retiree health insurance plan from the gold plan option to the bronze plan option, and the five commissioners receiving a pay increase that would total an additional $1,200 for the group.
During public comments, Susan Manning asked - in regard to the pre-65 retiree insurance matter - the difference between the gold and bronze plan, would there be options and would the options be put in writing.
There were no comments from the commissioners.
David Draper also expressed his feelings about the pre-65 retiree insurance changes.
“I am not a county employee. I just heard about the pre-65 last week. Please look after the county employees. Citizens watch and pay attention,” he said.
During the public hearing, Bennett explained some changes were made that were suggested at the last meeting.
“Tax rates will remain the same. There will be no tax increase,” Bennett added.
“Do you feel comfortable with the budget?” Martin County Commission Chairman Ronnie Smith asked Martin County Finance Director Cindy Ange.
“I do,” he answered.
“I am proud of each department for cutting their budget requests. I am disappointed with the outside agencies. I made suggestions that could have saved $1 million, but it fell on deaf ears,” said Commissioner Joe Ayers. “I am against the commissioner raises while cutting the pre- 65 retirees from the gold to bronze plan. This is bringing moral issues, and we already have enough problems.”
“What three area did you want to see cut?” asked Commissioner Emily Biggs.
“I wanted to cut the school funding. The schools will receive COVID funding that will pay for projects the county is providing money for. I wanted to cut funding for the health department, and I wanted to cut money to the boys and girls club. I am sorry, but the boys and girls club should not be funded by the county. It should be funded by other organizations,” answered Ayers.
“You showed $1 million from three areas? We were enlightened by M-T-W District Health Department Director Wes Gray that the operational costs of the district health department was $7 million. Less than seven percent comes from the three counties, and 93 percent comes from federal, state and grant funding. The department provides quality healthcare. Martin County pays the largest of the three counties because of its population,” Bennett responded. “If we decrease the funding for the school district, it could affect potential grants. I am proud of what I did with the budget.”
Bennett explained the two percent raise given to the county commissioners would only cost an additional $1,200 for all five.
“I don’t understand why the raise is needed. If you are in it for the money, then you are in it for the wrong reasons. I understand that most of the health departments funding is federal and state. The complaints about the health department over the last six years have been unreal. It has been one complaint after another. The budget is better than the past, but I see it as a one time shot to save money. I cannot vote to approve this budget,” said Ayers.
Commissioner David “Skip” Gurganus expressed his concerns about taking care of the county employees.
“I do not support it. It is not about the money. I cannot take more compensation and others lose their benefits and time,” added Gurganus.
“I was on the health department board, and at one point the department was top heavy. There were 10 to 14 people making over $100,000 each. We had to let them go and it hurt. We have not put our retirees out in the cold. It is tough decisions you have to make,” said Commission Vice Chairman Dempsey Bond.
“This is about the fourth or fifth time I have heard it is tough decisions. We have all had to make tough decisions. I think I got that. Its not about making tough decisions. It is about doing what you are going to say you are going to do. It’s not right. Lets not waste anymore time trying to prove it is right,” Gurganus said.
Ayers added, “Commissioner Bond, with all due respect I don’t see how the health department situation is relevant to this.”
“We are not here to convince each individual about a decision. I respect every every comment. I think it is a very good budget. In Wake County you have to be there 30 years to get anything. We voted to give the bronze plan if they want the gold plan they must pay the difference,” said Smith.
After coming out of the public hearing, Smith asked was there a motion on the floor to approve the budget.
Bond motioned to accept the proposed 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. Biggs offered a second. The budget passed with a 3-2 vote. Gurganus and Ayers voted against accepting the budget.
“I do not agree with an increase in salaries and changing benefits and messing with time. I cannot vote for it,” said Gurganus.
“I cannot agree to the changes in benefits and time,” Ayers closed.
The new budget will take effect July 1.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.