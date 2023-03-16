...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Martin County Leaders listen as Chatham County Manager Dan LaMontague discusses the challenges of economic growth.
WILLIAMSTON - Martin County officials, employees and interested individuals gathered at Moratoc Park on Tuesday for the county’s annual 2022-2023 Budget Retreat.
Five speakers versed in economic growth and development addressed a number of topics and challenges Martin and surrounding counties face in their quest for economic development.
Speakers included Chatham County Manager Dan LaMontague, Director of Planning and Business Development at Destination by Design Eric Woolridge, Dr. Carol Kline of Appalachian State University’s Hospitality and Tourism Management Program, Dr. David L. Williams, from the Ability Development Group and Michael Sandy of Uwharrie Planners.
LaMontague outlined Chatham County’s impressive, progressive growth. Currently there are two major projects under development in Chatham County: VinFast, an electric vehicle manufacturing company and WolfSpeed Manufacturing, a chip manufacturer.
VinFast, is headquartered in Los Angeles, California and is expanding to a new facility that will produce both electric vehicles and batteries, explained LaMontague.
The investment will bring jobs and investment to Chatham and the surrounding areas creating 7,500 jobs at an average salary of $51,096. The company will invest $4 billion in the site and Chatham over the next four years.
VinFast aims to start manufacturing and production at the facility by 2025.
Wolfspeed, the Durham-based chip maker formerly known as Cree, also picked Chatham County for a $4.8 billion materials plant. The plant is expected to create at least 1,800 jobs that pay an average of $77,753 per year.
While these were economic wins for Chatham County, the challenges new business bring has to do with infrastructure, water resources, traffic and most importantly, housing. That was one of the highlights of LaMontague’s presentation.
Destination by Design Director Woolridge has worked with planning and economic development for more than 20 years. His firm works closely with counties throughout the area in tourism development and downtown redevelopment. He discussed the importance of downtown revitalization. Currently, Destination by Design is working closely with Bertie County on their branding program.
Hospitality and tourism is an economic revenue generator and one of the great potentials of the county, that was one of the messages of the meeting.
Dr. Carol Kline focused on tourism planning, development and sustainability. Her expertise covers a range of topics such as foodie segmentation, craft beverages, agritourism, animal welfare in tourism, tourism entrepreneurship, niche tourism markets and tourism impacts to communities.
Additionally, she is part of a network of researchers who focus on Race, Ethnicity, & Social Equity in Tourism. Previously Kline worked at East Carolina’s Center for Sustainable Tourism and the Department of Recreation and Leisure Studies. She taught at North Carolina Central University’s Hospitality & Tourism Administration program for two years, and worked with Cooperative Extension for ten years to provide outreach on tourism development issues to North Carolina’s rural communities.
Ability Development Group principal David Williams and Uwharrie Planners Principle Michael M. Sandy are both professional planners offering urban and rural development services to communities for both long and short term growth and discussed the pros and cons of development.
Currently the county is researching future economic industrial, retail and tourism growth. The retreat offered insight into these areas while outlining the challenges that present themselves once the quest is successful.