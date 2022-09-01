County leaders continue to work on resolving Martin General Hospital’s woes.
Currently, Quorum Health Corporation is in the last six years of a 30-year lease and wants out of the lease.
Quorum obtained the lease when they took over the lease from Community Health Systems in 2016.
The hospital is owned by Martin County.
Back in March, Quorum met with Martin County Commissioners and Quorum suggested Washington Regional Medical Center as a possible replacement for Quorum.
Martin County Manager U. James Bennett said, “After considerable due diligence, it was determined Washington Regional was not the best fit for Martin General.”
He said Martin County government has visited multiple hospital providers such as ECU Health (formerly Vidant), Sentara, Cape Fear, Novant, Atrium, Wake Med., UNC Health Systems, speaking with each of their Chief Executive Officers (CEO’s).
“Martin County government has reached out to these providers with proposals and letters asking for assistance and guidance,” Bennett said.
As of Aug. 1, Martin General suspended hospital ICU services.
John Jacobson, CEO of Martin General explained, “Like many rural hospitals across the nation, our hospital has struggled to recruit nurses despite ongoing efforts. The critical shortage levels are even more challenging in rural areas.”
The Martin County Commissioners have hired attorney Tom Stukes to help negotiate the obligations with Quorum.
“Stukes and Attorney Melvin Bowen, the original architects of the MGH Lease constructed in 1998, are assisting in this ongoing endeavor,” said Bennett. “Stukes has been tirelessly negotiating on behalf of Martin County Citizens and the County Commissioners.”
In June, county commissioners appointed a 13-member Martin Hospital Committee to research and give guidance to the board.
The committee includes individuals familiar with the situation. The committee is made up of individuals representing Martin General Staff, County Commissioners, County Staff, private citizens, attorneys and health officials, said Bennett.
“Martin County Government has always had the concern of the health and welfare of its citizens at the forefront of all discussions and decisions regarding MGH,” he said.
“The concerns of existing and past employees of Martin General have not gone unnoticed. We ask for your patience as negotiations move forward, he said.
The Hospital Committee is Myra Brown, Georgia Griffin, Eddie Patton, Angela Ellis, Wes Gray, Bland Baker, Commissioner Skip Gurganus, Commissioner Ronnie Smith, Manager James Bennett, Melvin Bowen, Dhruva Chawla and Michael Bryant. Tom Stukes is an ad hoc. member.
