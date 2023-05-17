Two new Martin County ordinances, currently in draft form and posted for review on the county’s website for review, address future countywide subdivision and mobile home park guidelines and restrictions.
While the first ordinance may not interest some, if a new subdivision is not on the “to do” list, interest may surge reading updated requirements in the second ordinance addressing mobile home parks and travel trailers.
The new subdivision ordinance is being adopted to establish procedures and standards for the development and subdivision of land within the county’s jurisdiction to promote the public health, safety and general welfare of the county. The plan is designed to ease congestion of streets and highways and to further the orderly planning of the county. The ordinance also serves as the outline to insure proper legal description and proper documentation of subdivided land.
The rules will have a direct effect on new subdivisions, mobile home parks, recreational campsites and future building projects.
The subdivision ordinance offers two review processes, one for minor subdivisions and another for major subdivisions.
The minor review process is for smaller projects of no more than four lots and paving of roadway of 300 feet or more to the N.C. Department of Transportation's standards. The minor subdivision cannot involve any new streets or alteration of an existing street, except as allowed elsewhere in the ordinance and cannot interfere with adequate prospective access to interior property.
There is also a requirement that the subdivision does not require new drainage easements through other lots in order to serve property at the rear of the tract.
A fifth lot would constitute major subdivision review, which is a more extensive process. A major subdivision has five or more lots and requires a sketch plan review, however, a registered land surveyor is not required to draw the plan and nor does it need to be staked out on the ground.
Submitting a major subdivision review requires the subdivider to submit vicinity maps, proposed street right-of-way and lot layout, including total acreage of tract to be subdivided.
Minimum lot size and total number of lots and location of existing and proposed water and sewer lines also have to be designated.
A second ordinance, the Martin County Mobile Home and Travel Trailer Ordinance addresses development, requirements and placement of mobile homes and travel trailers.
According to the commissioners, the purposes of the ordinance is to establish guidelines to regulate the location, setting up, anchoring and use of mobile homes and travel trailers within Martin County, to regulate the development of mobile home and travel trailer parks and to promote the health, safety and general welfare of the citizens of Martin County in general and the residents and occupants of mobile home and travel trailer parks in particular.
Definitions of “travel trailers” and “travel trailer parks” stand out in the document. The ordinance defines a travel trailer as “a wheeled, vehicular, portable structure built on a chassis which is designed to be used as travel and/or recreational purposes. The definition is intended to include structures mounted on auto or truck bodies that are referred to as campers or motor homes.”
A travel trailer park is defined as “any site or tract of land in single ownership upon which is located, or upon which facilities are provided for more than two travel trailers, regardless of whether or not a rent is charged for the privilege of locating or occupying a site on the tract.”
There are also provisions within the ordinance on relocation of mobile homes, building permit processes and health department septic inspections.