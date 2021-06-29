WILLIAMSTON – COVID-19 assist is here for those in need.
Martin County has put a policy in place to explain the CDBG-CV Program, and how Martin County will implement the program to support the residents who have been impacted by COVID-19.
The program is federally funded by an approximate $27.5 million award to the state under Public Law 116-136.
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated the funds to the North Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Economic Development Division (REDD), which awarded the funds to Martin County through a competitive application process.
The program was created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The scope of the work through the CARES Act is to support low-income people in the communities, not only during the immediate efforts to prevent or slow transmission of COVID-19 when individuals and families may not have access to critical resources, but also in the recovery efforts to address the economic and community consequences of the outbreak.
The funds cannot duplicate funds that an applicant has already received for COVID-19 emergencies.
Those who are eligible are Martin County residents who have a documented emergency need created by COVID-19 health pandemic, are considered low and moderate income individuals (LMI) and have not received funds for the same needs from other sources.
Overall, to be classified as LMI, an individual or family’s income must be no greater than eighty percent of Martin County’s median income.
The applicant must present current income documentation from the source. Examples of documentation include copies of:
• Social security, pension, retirement, unemployment, disability;
• W-2 or other official tax forms;
• Two months (60 days) of paychecks/paystubs; and
• Two months (60 days) of bank statements.
The case manager will look back at the applicant’s income for the past 60 days. The income for all family members above the age of 18 living in the household will be counted for the last 60 days. The income for all family members living in the household will be counted along with the number of individuals living in the household.
According to Martin County Manager U. James Bennett, this is not a support program that will continue month after month. This is a program to assist families with recovering from the economic impact of COVID-19.
There is a $1,200 maximum amount available per household to cover a six-month maximum timeframe beginning with March 10, 2020.
The following emergency need due to COVID-19 may be eligible for assistance:
• Rents/mortgage payments; and
• Utilities- electric, gas, water, internet or phone.
Services are limited to past due bills from March 10, 2020. Depending on the individual or family’s emergency, assistance can be provided in more than one category.
Applicants will need to provide a photo identification for head of household and social security numbers for everyone living in the house, proof of income for all family members living in the household, documentation illustrating the economic impact of COVID-19 on the individual or family and a copy of the bill, mortgage statement or rental agreement.
For more information or to start an application, call Martin County CADA Case Management at 252-792-7816 or 252-642-7083, email Roy Moore at rlm@nc-cada.org, email Sherrie Bazemore at sbazemore@nc-cada.org or email Chris Moody at cmoody@nc-cada.org.
Applicants may also complete an intake form online at the CADA’s website at www.nc-cada.org. Once the online intake is completed and submitted, it will be forwarded directly to a Martin County CADA case manager.